South American Car Subscription Market to Worth US$ 1,776.7 Million By 2032 | New Cars to Remain in High Demand Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South American car subscription market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 1,776.7 million by 2032 from US$ 218.8 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 26.20% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The South America car subscription market is poised for exponential growth over the next decade. The total number of active car subscriptions in the region has surpassed 150,000, with Brazil accounting for over 60,000 subscriptions. The expanding middle class, estimated at 400 million people in Latin America, is driving demand for flexible car ownership alternatives. Urbanization continues to rise, with over 80% of the population living in cities, further amplifying the need for adaptable transportation solutions. Opportunities abound in the integration of electric vehicles into subscription fleets. With governments committing to reduce carbon emissions—Chile aims for a 30% reduction by 2030—the adoption of EVs is encouraged through incentives and infrastructure development.

The number of EV charging stations has grown to over 7,000 across South America car subscription market in 2023. Subscription services that offer EV options stand to benefit from this trend, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, advancements in digital technology facilitate personalized customer experiences, with over 70% of users preferring mobile app interactions for service management.

The corporate sector presents significant growth potential for car subscription services. Businesses are increasingly opting for subscription models to manage fleets efficiently without the liabilities of ownership. In 2023, corporate subscriptions constitute approximately 30% of the market, with projections indicating an increase to 45% by 2027. Industries such as logistics, ride-sharing, and delivery services are primary drivers of this demand. Furthermore, the extension of subscription services to include maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance adds value for corporate clients. By addressing regulatory challenges and leveraging technological advancements, the market is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

Key Findings in South America Car Subscription Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,776.7 million CAGR 26.20% By Vehicle Type Passenger (90.35%) By Vehicle Ownership New (75.80%) By Subscription Period 1 to 6 Months (44.93%) By End Users Private (75.02%) By Vehicle Power ICE (97.62%) By Services Car Subscription (83.32%) By Service Provider OEMs & Captives (56.21%) Top Drivers Urban population growth driving demand for flexible, cost-effective car subscription services.

High vehicle ownership costs leading consumers to prefer subscription models over buying.

Technological advancement enabling easy access to services via digital platforms. Top Trends Increasing adoption of electric vehicles within subscription fleets across South America.

Automakers partnering with subscription services to expand customer reach significantly.

Personalized subscription plans becoming popular through AI integration and data analytics. Top Challenges Economic fluctuations affecting affordability and adoption of subscription services regionally.

Regulatory complexities creating barriers for subscription service expansion efforts.

Inadequate EV infrastructure hindering growth of electric car subscription offerings.

Passenger Cars Steering the Growth of South America's Car Subscription Market in 2023

In 2023, passenger cars have emerged as the driving force behind the surge in South America's car subscription market. This dominance is fueled by the continent's rapidly growing urban population, which surpassed 330 million this year. Cities like São Paulo, Bogotá, and Lima have seen significant increases in residents seeking flexible transportation solutions. Car subscription providers have capitalized on this trend, expanding their fleets to include over 250,000 passenger cars across the region. The introduction of more than 60 new passenger car models into subscription offerings has catered to diverse consumer preferences, enhancing the appeal of these services.

Economic factors further contribute to the prominence of passenger cars in the subscription car market. The average monthly income in several South American countries has risen, making car subscriptions a viable option for the burgeoning middle class. In 2023, over 85,000 new customers subscribed to passenger car services, reflecting a substantial increase in adoption. Subscription costs averaging $350 per month offer an affordable alternative to traditional car ownership, especially when considering expenses like maintenance and insurance are often included.

Technological advancements and environmental consciousness have also played pivotal roles. The number of electric passenger cars available through subscriptions rose to 30,000 units in 2023, highlighting a shift towards sustainable mobility. Enhancements in vehicle connectivity, safety features, and infotainment systems have made passenger cars more attractive to tech-savvy consumers. Over 120 cities now offer car subscription services with passenger cars, extending accessibility. Surveys indicate that a significant majority of subscribers prefer passenger cars due to their versatility and convenience. Additionally, partnerships between automakers and subscription platforms have led to exclusive deals, such as early access to new models, further boosting passenger car subscriptions.

OEMs and Captives Leading South America's Car Subscription Market, Projected to Control Over 56.21% Market Share

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and captive finance companies have taken the helm of South America's car subscription market in 2023, leveraging their strategic positions and resources. Major automakers like Volkswagen, General Motors, and Toyota have expanded their subscription services. The integration of manufacturing and financing allows these OEMs to offer competitive pricing, with subscription rates averaging 15% lower than independent providers.

The extensive dealer networks of OEMs contribute significantly to their market leadership. In 2023, OEMs expanded their dealership-affiliated subscription outlets to more than 1,500 locations across South America. This widespread presence enhances customer accessibility and provides a seamless experience from subscription initiation to vehicle servicing. Additionally, OEMs have invested over $100 million in digital platforms and mobile apps to improve user engagement and service efficiency. The convenience of managing subscriptions, payments, and maintenance schedules through integrated systems has attracted a substantial customer base in the car subscription market.

Innovation and exclusive offerings set OEMs and captives apart from competitors. In 2023, OEMs launched over 40 new vehicle models exclusively available through their subscription programs before traditional retail release. This strategy not only entices early adopters but also strengthens brand loyalty. Collaborations between OEMs and technology companies have introduced advanced features like AI-driven maintenance alerts and personalized in-car services. Moreover, OEMs' commitment to sustainability is evident, with investments exceeding $1 billion in electric and hybrid vehicles. With over 35,000 eco-friendly vehicles added this year, OEMs cater to environmentally conscious consumers, reinforcing their dominant position in the market.

New Cars Commanding Dominant Role in South America's Car Subscription Market

In 2023, new cars have captured over 75.80% share of South America's car subscription market, establishing a commanding presence. This dominance is primarily due to consumers' increasing preference for the latest models equipped with advanced technology and safety features. Subscription services have added more than 80,000 new cars to their fleets this year, meeting the demand for modern vehicles. Automakers have introduced over 70 new models into subscription programs, providing subscribers with a wide array of choices ranging from compact cars to luxury sedans. The allure of driving a brand-new car without the long-term commitment of ownership has significantly contributed to this trend.

Economic incentives also play a crucial role. The depreciation rate of new cars is highest in the first few years, and by incorporating these vehicles into subscription services, providers can optimize asset utilization. This investment allows providers in the South America car subscription market to offer competitive pricing to consumers. The average monthly subscription cost for a new car is around $400, which includes maintenance and insurance, presenting a cost-effective alternative to traditional ownership.

Furthermore, the focus on environmental sustainability has influenced the predominance of new cars in the market. New vehicles often comply with the latest emission standards and fuel efficiency regulations. In 2023, subscription fleets added over 40,000 electric and hybrid new cars, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Technological advancements in new cars, such as autonomous driving features and enhanced connectivity, attract tech-oriented consumers. Subscription providers report that vehicles with these advanced features have higher occupancy rates, indicating strong consumer interest.

South America Car Subscription Market Key Players

Nissan Corporation

General Motors

Toyota Corporation

Urent Movilidad

Hi Service Car

SIXT Group

Free2Move

Localiza

Europcar Mobility Group

KAYAK

The Hertz Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCVs

By Vehicle Ownership

New

Old (Used)

By Service Providers

OEMs & Captives

Fleet Operators

Car Rental Companies

By Services

Car Subscription

Add-on (Road-side Assistance, Inspection/Maintenance)

By Vehicle Power

ICE Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Subscription Period

1 to 6 Months

6 to 12 Months

12 to 24 Months

More Than 24 Months

By End Users

Private

Corporate

By South America

Peru

Chile

Colombia

Rest of South America

