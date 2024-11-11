Global Packaging Automation Market is expected to reach revenue of USD 145.8 Bn by 2033, at 7.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Packaging Automation Market is projected to reach USD 76.7 billion in 2024 and USD 145.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The packaging automation market is rapidly growing due to rising demand in the food and beverage, healthcare, and logistics sectors. Moreover, some technical developments such as automated packaging systems, robots that support packaging processes, and smart packaging solutions have driven the market's growth.

E-commerce and consumer goods are emerging industries that require fast and efficient packaging operations. Furthermore, the high demand for packaging types that can be labeled as 'green' has driven the development of new sustainable automation-friendly packaging solutions. While North America and the Asia-Pacific currently lead the market, the latter is more likely to retain its leading position in the market due to rapid industrialization and enhanced adoption of automation technologies in emerging markets.

The US Packaging Automation Market

The US Packaging Automation Market with an estimated value of USD 22.0 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% until reaching USD 40.3 billion by 2033.

The U.S. industrial packaging automation market is growing due to widespread adoption in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and logistics sectors. Trends highlight a surge in demand for automated packaging solutions driven by e-commerce expansion and increased consumer product production.

Automation boosts capacity, reduces labor costs, and minimizes packaging errors. A shift toward sustainable packaging, driven by stricter environmental regulations, is reshaping the market. Additionally, advanced technologies like robotized and intelligent systems are rising in demand. Key players like Rockwell Automation and ABB Ltd. continue to invest in automation, propelling the sector’s growth.

Important Insights

Global Market Value: The global packaging automation market is projected to be valued at USD 76.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 145.8 billion by 2033.

The U.S. packaging automation market is estimated to grow from USD 22.0 billion in 2024 to USD 40.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global packaging automation market with a 34.1% market share in 2024.

Solutions are expected to dominate the offering segment, accounting for 63.1% of the market share in 2024.

The healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector is projected to lead, holding 24.1% of the market share in 2024.

Major players include Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., and Automated Packaging Systems.

This market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

Robotic technologies combined with AI will mark a change in the packaging automation market globally due to its greater speed, accuracy, and flexibility. The ability of AI-powered robots to adapt to changes in product dimensions for real-time monitoring with preciseness opens new vistas for applications such as labeling, filling, and palletizing. This trend is most relevant to industries such as pharmaceuticals and electronics, which involve precision.

Smart packaging, empowered with IoT sensors and data analytics, is on the rise. These enable tracking in real-time, ensure product safety, and allow for improved interaction with consumers. The incorporation of smart packaging into systems for sectors like food and beverages, or healthcare, is quickly growing as it helps track conditions in temperature and freshness, among other factors contributing to better product quality.

Packaging Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The global packaging automation market is highly competitive, with key players such as Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., and ULMA Packaging driving innovation through technological advancement, mergers, and collaborations. Rockwell Automation is good at secondary packaging processes, while ABB Ltd. has been successful in robotic packaging.

Competition is even hotter, considering an upward trend in demand for green and environmentally friendly packaging that invests in R&D to develop efficient and environment-compliant automation technologies. While most new entrants, especially from the Asia-Pacific, focus on cost-effective solutions to twist the knives stuck in the backs of established players, innovation related to smart packaging and AI-driven automation is foreseen to shape the evolving competitive landscape of the market.

Some of the prominent market players:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co.

Automated Packaging Systems

Siemens AG

Linkx Packaging

Emerson Electric Co.

SATO Holdings

Swisslog Holding AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Kollmorgen Corporation.

Other Key Players

Packaging Automation Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 76.7 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 145.8 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 7.4% The US Market Size (2024) USD 22.0 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 34.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By Automation Type, By Industry Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

The packaging automation solutions segment is projected to lead the global packaging automation market by holding 63.1% of the market share by the end of 2024. This dominance is due to its versatile solutions for various industries such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. It will enable these industries to enhance their operational efficiencies and minimize human errors.

In contrast, demand for custom automation systems stays ahead owing to key assets such as flexibility, scalability, and sustainability that this category has in store to offer. These solutions drive cost savings, improve productivity in industries, and integrate eco-friendly designs. Hence, these are some of the reasons driving demand. The packaging automation solution segment will continue to be one of the crucial components as companies seek to remain competitive in the adapting market conditions.

Packaging Automation Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solution Case Sealers & Erectors Wrappers Stretch Wrappers Flow Wrappers Shrink Wrappers Filling Sleevers & Cartoners Markers & Labelers Strappers Palletizer and Depalletize Automated Mailer Systems Case Packers Vertical/Top Load Case Packer Wrap-around Load Case Packer Horizontal/Side Load Case Packer Others Others

Services Consulting Support & Maintenance Installation & Training



By Automation Type

Packaging Robots

Secondary Packaging Automation

Automated Conveyor and Sorting Systems

Tertiary and Palletizing Automation

Robotic Pick & Place Automation

Fully Integrated Packaging Lines

Vision Systems & Inspection Automation

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Medical Device Packaging

E-commerce & Logistics E-commerce Contract Packaging Logistics Companies

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Chemical & Refinery

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Growth Drivers

the high demand by consumers to get their deliveries at an increased pace, businesses are being necessitated to look for ways of executing the process faster with the adoption of automated packaging systems, which have greatly improved efficiency in the filling, sealing, and processes related to secondary packaging.

Automating packaging processes reduces labor costs, hence increasing overall productivity, especially when scaling up a company's business. Herein, automation minimizes the waste of materials, therefore fueling demand for sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions.

Restraints

The high costs associated with automated packaging systems utilizing AI or robotic technologies present an impediment to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) expanding market penetration in regions where financing resources may be lacking.

Integration of automation technology can be complex in industries with strict regulations such as food or pharmaceutical production lines, which increases costs and installation downtime while decreasing initial appeal of automation adoption.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil provide valuable growth opportunities for packaging automation companies. Rapid industrialization and urbanization increase demand for efficient yet scalable packaging solutions across industries including food & beverages as well as logistics.

As environmental awareness rises, demand is steadily growing for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Biodegradable materials, recyclable packaging, and energy-efficient machinery offer massive growth potential as global regulations tighten on packaging waste disposal.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific packaging automation market is anticipated to capture the largest market share of packaging automation by 2024 as it holds 34.1% of the market share, driven by rapid industrialization coupled with technological development. Large economies such as China, Japan, and India are increasingly investing in automation to be more productive while keeping labor costs low.

The exponential growth of e-commerce, consumer goods, and demand for quicker deliveries have made the growth prospects even more favorable. Other drivers are sustainable packaging innovations, minimization of waste, and energy-efficient solutions. The fact that key players such as Rockwell Automation and ABB Ltd have made numerous investments in the region speaks to the leading position of packaging automation around a highly industrial base and the focus on sustainability.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Packaging Automation Market

August 2024: Rockwell Automation launched an AI-powered packaging automation system, enabling real-time data analytics for smart packaging applications, improving overall efficiency.

Rockwell Automation launched an AI-powered packaging automation system, enabling real-time data analytics for smart packaging applications, improving overall efficiency. July 2024: ABB Ltd introduced its new line of robotic packaging solutions tailored for the e-commerce sector, focusing on faster and more flexible operations.

ABB Ltd introduced its new line of robotic packaging solutions tailored for the e-commerce sector, focusing on faster and more flexible operations. June 2024: ULMA Packaging expanded its portfolio with eco-friendly packaging machinery, aimed at reducing plastic use in food packaging processes.

ULMA Packaging expanded its portfolio with eco-friendly packaging machinery, aimed at reducing plastic use in food packaging processes. May 2024: Schneider Electric launched a new range of energy-efficient automated packaging machines, targeting industries with high sustainability demands.

Schneider Electric launched a new range of energy-efficient automated packaging machines, targeting industries with high sustainability demands. April 2024: Fanuc Corporation introduced collaborative robots designed for secondary packaging automation, offering improved safety and efficiency.

Fanuc Corporation introduced collaborative robots designed for secondary packaging automation, offering improved safety and efficiency. March 2024: Bosch Packaging Technology announced a partnership with a leading pharmaceutical firm to implement smart packaging technologies for tamper-evident solutions.

Bosch Packaging Technology announced a partnership with a leading pharmaceutical firm to implement smart packaging technologies for tamper-evident solutions. February 2024: Siemens AG unveiled its cloud-based packaging automation solution, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of packaging lines across industries.

