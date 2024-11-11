Orthobiologics Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 11.7 Bn By 2033, at 5.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Orthobiologics Market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by the end of 2024 and expand to USD 11.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Orthobiologics is a medical field that utilizes biological substances & materials to promote the healing and regeneration of musculoskeletal tissues. Treatments in this category include stem cell therapy, bone grafts, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), & viscosupplementation.

Orthobiologics are widely used in orthopedic surgeries & procedures to enhance recovery, alleviate pain, and improve functional outcomes in conditions such as osteoarthritis, tendon injuries, & spinal disorders. These products can be sourced from natural materials like bone, cartilage, or blood, or created through biotechnological processes.

The US Orthobiologics Market

The U.S. orthobiologics market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by the end of 2024 and grow significantly to USD 4.8 billion by 2033, with an estimated CAGR of 5.4%. In 2024, the U.S. market is anticipated to account for 88.1% of the North American region.

The growth of the U.S. market is mainly driven by the aging population, which is increasingly affected by musculoskeletal disorders. Key trends in this region include the rising adoption of regenerative medicine techniques, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

Technological advancements and ongoing research are contributing to a continuous stream of improved orthobiologic products.

Important Insights

Market Growth: The global orthobiologics market is anticipated to expand by USD 4.2 billion , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% .

The global orthobiologics market is anticipated to expand by , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of . Market Definition: Orthobiologics refer to biological substances utilized in orthopedic treatments to accelerate the healing process of bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons.

Orthobiologics refer to biological substances utilized in orthopedic treatments to accelerate the healing process of bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Product Analysis: Supply Chain Management is projected to hold the largest revenue share at 45.2% by 2024.

Supply Chain Management is projected to hold the largest revenue share at by 2024. Application Analysis: The highway segment is expected to generate the highest revenue, contributing 51.5% of the market share by 2024.

The highway segment is expected to generate the highest revenue, contributing of the market share by 2024. End User Analysis: Hospitals are predicted to lead in the end-user category, comprising 60.3% of the market's revenue by 2024.

Hospitals are predicted to lead in the end-user category, comprising of the market's revenue by 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to dominate the global orthobiologics market with a 47.6% market share by 2024.

Latest Trends

Advanced Imaging Techniques: Fluoroscopy and ultrasound have boosted the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in orthopedics. These techniques improve visualization, leading to better surgical precision and faster recovery.

Fluoroscopy and ultrasound have boosted the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in orthopedics. These techniques improve visualization, leading to better surgical precision and faster recovery. Improved Outcomes: Using advanced imaging reduces complications during surgery, promoting quicker healing post-procedure. Orthobiologics play a crucial role in the rehabilitation process after MIS.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Growth Strategies : Key players in the orthobiologics market are expanding their product portfolios, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to drive business growth.

: Key players in the orthobiologics market are expanding their product portfolios, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to drive business growth. Strengthening Market Position: Companies are focusing on strategies like alliances, collaborations, geographic expansion, regulatory approvals, and launching new products to reinforce their presence in the market.

Companies are focusing on strategies like alliances, collaborations, geographic expansion, regulatory approvals, and launching new products to reinforce their presence in the market. Advancements in Regenerative Medicine: The orthobiologics sector plays a crucial role in advancing regenerative medicine, with leading players investing heavily in research and development to enhance market offerings.

The orthobiologics sector plays a crucial role in advancing regenerative medicine, with leading players investing heavily in research and development to enhance market offerings. Competitive Market Dynamics: To remain competitive, companies like Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic Plc, and Stryker Corporation are focusing on innovation and offering affordable products to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Some of the prominent market players:

Medtronic Plc

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Bioventus LLC

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Orthofix, Inc.

Globus Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

Bone Biologics Corp.

Other Key Players

Global Orthobiologics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 11.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.7% North America Revenue Share 47.6% The US Market Size (2024) USD 3.0 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Among all segments, spinal fusion is expected to remain the largest segment, occupying 51.5% of the orthobiologics market share by 2024 because of rising cases of spinal ailments around the world. The main intention of spinal fusion surgery is to stop the spine from moving in a particular region by fusing it to offer it stability and increase the chances of eliminating chronic pain.

As more cases of spine ailments such as herniated discs, scoliosis, and spinal stenosis arise; there is a corresponding rise and need for spinal fusion surgery. Spinal fusions products like bone grafts, BMPs, and DBMs is common, as orthobiologics to support effective healing after fusion surgeries.

Global Orthobiologics Market Segmentation

By Product

Visco-supplementation

Stem Cell Therapy

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Reconstructive Surgery

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

Trauma Repair

Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Dental Clinics and Facilities

Drivers

Increase in Spinal Disorder Cases: The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases like osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease drives the orthobiologics market, worsened by an aging population and more sports injuries.

The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases like osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease drives the orthobiologics market, worsened by an aging population and more sports injuries. Role of Orthobiologics: Orthobiologics use natural substances to restore musculoskeletal tissues and offer minimally invasive treatments for faster recovery in spinal disorder patients.

Orthobiologics use natural substances to restore musculoskeletal tissues and offer minimally invasive treatments for faster recovery in spinal disorder patients. High Demand for Viscosupplements: Viscosupplements, hyaluronic acid-based injections for osteoarthritis, are increasingly preferred as a non-surgical treatment, especially among the elderly.

Viscosupplements, hyaluronic acid-based injections for osteoarthritis, are increasingly preferred as a non-surgical treatment, especially among the elderly. Focus on Mobility and Quality of Life: The emphasis on mobility and quality of life for aging populations boosts the demand for viscosupplements, contributing to orthobiologics market growth.

Restraints

Patient Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures: Growing patient preference for non-invasive treatments may hinder orthobiologics market growth, as more individuals opt for minimally invasive options over traditional therapies.

Growing patient preference for non-invasive treatments may hinder orthobiologics market growth, as more individuals opt for minimally invasive options over traditional therapies. Rising Costs of Orthobiologics Treatments: Increasing prices for orthobiologics treatments are expected to impede market growth, driven by complex synthesis processes, stringent manufacturing regulations, and high production costs.

Opportunities

Increasing Cases of Road Accidents: The rise in global road accidents creates a significant opportunity for the orthobiologics market, with more orthopedic injuries requiring surgical interventions and rehabilitation.

The rise in global road accidents creates a significant opportunity for the orthobiologics market, with more orthopedic injuries requiring surgical interventions and rehabilitation. Obesity's Impact on Orthopedic Disorders: Obesity is a major contributor to orthopedic issues, leading to increased stress on joints and conditions like osteoarthritis and joint pain.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global orthobiologics market with 47.6% of the revenue in 2024 as the region has highly developed healthcare facilities, growing incidences of orthopedic conditions, and focused efforts towards the development of orthobiologics.

The region is known for common diseases including osteoarthritis, degenerative disc diseases, or sports-related traumas much of which will require orthobiologic products such as viscosupplements, stem cell therapies, or bone graft substitutes. There are more elderly people in both countries, and as a result, there is a need for treatments that will improve mobility, and reduce joint pains.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

November 2023: OssDsign AB announced a strategic pivot to focus solely on the U.S. orthobiologics market, positioning itself as a pure-play orthobiologics company. The company's main focus will be on OssDsign Catalyst, a nanosynthetic bone graft product with over 90% gross margins, designed to stimulate healthy bone growth in spinal fusion surgeries and easily scalable.

OssDsign AB announced a strategic pivot to focus solely on the U.S. orthobiologics market, positioning itself as a pure-play orthobiologics company. The company's main focus will be on OssDsign Catalyst, a nanosynthetic bone graft product with over 90% gross margins, designed to stimulate healthy bone growth in spinal fusion surgeries and easily scalable. October 2023: Orthofix Medical Inc. launched OsteoCove, a bioactive synthetic graft that received 510(k) clearance for use in various orthopedic and spinal procedures.

Orthofix Medical Inc. launched OsteoCove, a bioactive synthetic graft that received 510(k) clearance for use in various orthopedic and spinal procedures. September 2023: NuVasive, Inc. merged with Globus Medical, Inc. to enhance their offering of musculoskeletal procedural solutions and technologies for both surgeons and patients.

NuVasive, Inc. merged with Globus Medical, Inc. to enhance their offering of musculoskeletal procedural solutions and technologies for both surgeons and patients. June 2023: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. secured additional 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute.

March 2023: LifeNet Health introduced ViviGen MIS to the U.S. market, the first viable bone matrix to provide lineage-committed bone cells, specifically for use in minimally invasive spine surgeries.

LifeNet Health introduced ViviGen MIS to the U.S. market, the first viable bone matrix to provide lineage-committed bone cells, specifically for use in minimally invasive spine surgeries. February 2022: Orthofix Medical Inc. launched Opus BA, a synthetic bone graft designed for lumbar and cervical spine fusions, available in strip and putty forms to fill bone gaps and voids in the skeletal system.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.