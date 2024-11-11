Exhale Wellness Pre-Black Friday Sale: 40% Discount on Hemp-Derived Productsd

Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness has launched a Pre-Black Friday Sale, offering a 40% discount on its entire range of hemp-derived products. The sale starts from November 13 to November 19, 2024, and allows consumers to purchase various hemp products at a reduced price. Customers can apply the code PREBF at checkout to receive the discount. Additionally, free shipping is available for orders over $80 during the promotion period.

Product Range Available at Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness specializes in various hemp-derived products that cater to different consumer needs. These products contain cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC gummies, Delta-9 THC, CBD, HHC, and others. Below are the main categories of products available:

Delta-8 THC: Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid known for its milder effects compared to Delta-9 THC. It offers a more relaxed and balanced experience, offering the benefits of THC without the intense psychoactive impact.





Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid known for its milder effects compared to Delta-9 THC. It offers a more relaxed and balanced experience, offering the benefits of THC without the intense psychoactive impact. Delta-9 THC: Delta-9 THC is the most well-known form of THC and is typically associated with stronger psychoactive effects. However, Exhale Wellness ensures that its Delta-9 THC products contain no more than 0.3% THC, adhering to federal regulations.





Delta-9 THC is the most well-known form of THC and is typically associated with stronger psychoactive effects. However, Exhale Wellness ensures that its Delta-9 THC products contain no more than 0.3% THC, adhering to federal regulations. CBD (Cannabidiol): CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid widely recognized for its potential calming effects. It does not produce a "high," making it suitable for individuals seeking relief from stress, anxiety, or discomfort without the psychoactive effects of THC.





CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid widely recognized for its potential calming effects. It does not produce a "high," making it suitable for individuals seeking relief from stress, anxiety, or discomfort without the psychoactive effects of THC. HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol): HHC is a newer cannabinoid that provides effects similar to Delta-9 THC but with slightly less potency. It is known for its uplifting and energizing effects offering a mild high without the intensity of Delta-9 THC.





HHC is a newer cannabinoid that provides effects similar to Delta-9 THC but with slightly less potency. It is known for its uplifting and energizing effects offering a mild high without the intensity of Delta-9 THC. Other Cannabinoids: Exhale Wellness offers products containing other hemp derivatives such as THCA, THCP, and Delta-10. These cannabinoids can provide unique effects depending on individual needs, such as enhanced focus, relaxation, or mood support.





Products to Explore This Black Friday

Exhale Wellness offers a variety of hemp-derived products, each designed to provide different benefits based on the type of cannabinoid they contain. Here are some of their popular products as described by past users:

1. CBD Hemp Flower – Northern Lights: This CBD-rich hemp flower is known for its calming and relaxing effects. It is often used for stress relief and sleep support. The Northern Lights strain has a sweet, earthy scent.

2. Delta-9 THC-P Gum Drop - Blackjacks: These gummies are infused with Delta-9 THC-P, a potent cannabinoid that provides a stronger, more intense experience. It’s commonly used for deep relaxation.

3. 100mg Edible – Extra Strength D9 THC Brick Gummies: These gummies contain 100mg of Delta-9 THC, offering powerful effects for experienced users seeking stress relief or relaxation.

4. Delta-8 Live Resin Disposable Vapes: Pre-filled vapes with Delta-8 THC provide a milder, relaxing experience with easy, on-the-go use.

5. HHC Vape Cartridges – Sour Candy: These cartridges contain HHC, which is known for its uplifting effects. The Sour Candy flavor adds a sweet, tangy taste.

Safety and Quality Assurance

Exhale Wellness emphasizes the safety and quality of its products. All products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure they meet safety standards and contain accurate levels of cannabinoids. Lab reports are available on the Exhale Wellness website's product pages, allowing customers to verify the content and purity of each product.

Conclusion

Exhale Wellness offers a range of hemp-derived products to support wellness in various ways. Whether looking for relaxation, stress relief, improved sleep, or support for physical discomfort, the brand’s products cater to a broad spectrum of needs. The Pre-Black Friday Sale provides an opportunity to purchase these products at a reduced price, with a 40% discount and free shipping across the USA on orders over $80.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness offers high-quality, hemp-derived products, including CBD oils, gummies, and vapes. All products are made in the USA, tested for safety, and comply with federal guidelines (THC content under 0.3%). The company also prioritizes customer privacy with discreet shipping.