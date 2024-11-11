New Children’s Book LUNCH WITH A BLUE KITTY Opens Hearts to the Crisis of Animal Homelessness with a lighthearted tale

Charleston, SC, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passionate about animal welfare and wellness, Scarlett Montana became an animal rights activist after witnessing stray, abandoned and neglected cats and dogs on the street. Disheartened by the lack of compassion for animals and the crisis of animal homelessness, Montana set out to spread awareness to younger generations. Inspired by her own rescued cats and dogs, she presents a new children’s book featuring an abandoned cat and a powerful message with regard to animal life. “I have seen far too many cats and dogs dumped on the streets,” Montana says. “And I want to cultivate a respect for animals in children from a young age.”

In “Lunch with a Blue Kitty,” a woman visits a café to have lunch and finds herself sharing a table with a blue kitty. They eat, have tea and read poetry. When the woman’s curiosity gets the better of her, she finds herself compelled by the kitty’s sad story of how he ended up living in the café. As she listens, she discovers that cats, just like people, need food, a home and companionship. She vows to share his message with others. Underneath Montana’s light-hearted narrative lies the heavy topic of animal neglect, a topic that Montana feels deserves more attention. While teaching children to value animals, the book also encourages adults to open their eyes and hearts to the suffering of abandoned pets and to help foster kindness across species.

“Lunch with a Blue Kitty” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Scarlett Montana is an animal welfare advocate, author and artist. The proud owner of rescue cats and dogs, she continues to rescue, foster and support others interested in fostering and adopting animals. She dreams of opening an animal rescue sanctuary of her own. She lives in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. “Lunch with a Blue Kitty” is her first book.

