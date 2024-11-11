Novaturas presented 2024 third quarter results

On November 11th 2024 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB “Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Mr. Darius Undzėnas presented the Company’s consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024 to investors.

Link to webinar record: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8128vfQUeY&list=PLeOLX3TaNx_9beN29GiSABM4b-SRJEhJ2 .

Performance of Novaturas Group for 9M of 2024 (EUR 000's):

Financial indicators 9M 2024 9M 2023 9M 2022 Revenue 152,425 163,281 151,745 Gross profit 12,006 22,681 14,834 EBITDA (4,122) 6,952 43 Net profit (loss) (5,155) 5,505 (218)



About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Darius Undzėnas

CFO

+370 678 05749

Attachment