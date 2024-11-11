Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 3,818.9 Mn By 2033, at 7.8 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 1,944.4 Million by the end of 2024 and is expected to grow exponentially, reaching USD 3,818.9 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Acute kidney injury treatment focuses on the management of the basic causes of disorders that are associated with dehydration infections or even medication toxicity. It causes abnormal accumulation of waste products in blood and fluid, in addition to altering electrolyte balance in the body.

Treatment of acute kidney injury must, therefore, involve products and therapies that manage this sudden loss of kidney function.

The US Acute Kidney Injury Treatment

The US Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 582.1 Million by the end of 2024 and is expected to grow steadily to USD 1,100.0 Million by 2033, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.3%.

It serves as a driving force for market growth in the US with growing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes & hypertension that increase the chances of developing acute kidney injury. Other growth promoters for this market include aging populations, improved diagnosis techniques, & growing awareness about kidney health in the US.

Key trends in this area include the increasing application of advanced diagnostic tools and biomarkers for the early detection and monitoring of acute kidney injury, paralleled by an increased focus on developing novel therapies.

Important Insights

Market Growth: The global acute kidney injury treatment market is anticipated to grow by USD 1,738.8 million , achieving a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

The global acute kidney injury treatment market is anticipated to grow by , achieving a CAGR of during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. Market Definition: Acute kidney injury treatment focuses on managing the underlying cause, restoring kidney function, and preventing complications.

Acute kidney injury treatment focuses on managing the underlying cause, restoring kidney function, and preventing complications. Injury Analysis: Pre-renal kidney injury is expected to lead the global market, commanding a significant revenue share of 40.9% in 2024.

Pre-renal kidney injury is expected to lead the global market, commanding a significant revenue share of in 2024. Treatment Type Analysis: Dialysis is projected to dominate the global market in terms of treatment type, with a substantial revenue share in 2024.

Dialysis is projected to dominate the global market in terms of treatment type, with a substantial revenue share in 2024. End User Analysis: Hospitals are forecasted to lead the market, holding the largest revenue share of 47.9% by the end of 2024.

Hospitals are forecasted to lead the market, holding the largest revenue share of by the end of 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is expected to dominate the acute kidney injury treatment market, with the highest market share of 35.6% in 2024.

Latest Trends

The use of biomarkers for early detection of acute kidney injury is an increasingly popular trend in the market. Biomarkers such as neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin & kidney injury molecule-1 are becoming more prevalent in clinical practice, providing precise and timely diagnoses.

The adoption of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies is emerging as a notable trend in the acute kidney injury treatment market, focusing on restoring kidney function and improving patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

The acute kidney injury treatment market is highly consolidated, with a few dominant players holding significant market shares.

Leading companies in the acute kidney injury treatment industry include Angion Biomedica Corp., AM-Pharma, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Baxter International.

Major key players are leveraging their resources to innovate and offer advanced solutions for managing and treating acute kidney injury.

Some of the prominent market players:

Angion Biomedica Corp.

AM-Pharma

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Braun Melsungen AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

NIKKISO

NIPRO Medical

Novartis, Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Key Players

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 1,944.4 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 3,818.9 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.8% North America Revenue Share 35.6% The US Market Size (2024) USD 582.1 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Injury, By Treatment Type, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Hospitals are expected to be the most dominant segment by the end of 2024 in the global acute kidney injury treatment market in terms of revenue, with a 47.9% share of the market. High-end medical facilities, such as dialysis devices, help in the proper treatment of crucial cases of acute kidney injury, because of medical technology, it becomes easy to deal with acute conditions of the kidneys.

They provide intensive care beds and a specialized department related to nephrology to handle emergency and incidence cases, such as kidney stones.





Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segmentation

By Injury

Pre-renal Kidney Injury

Post-renal Kidney Injury

Intrinsic Kidney Injury

By Treatment Type

Dialysis

Drug Therapy Diuretics Antibiotics Fluid Replacement therapy Others

Urinary Implants

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Drivers

Some of the major drivers for the acute kidney injury treatment market are the rising cases of acute kidney injury driven primarily by increasing the age factor, rising cases of diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic diseases, and a growing number of surgical procedures.

Other market drivers include the integration of artificial intelligence and other technological upgrades, particularly in the stage one treatment of acute kidney injury. Automated dialysis systems, which manage all parameters, provide lesser human interference in the overall care of the patient.

Restraints

The high costs associated with acute kidney injury treatment like hospitalization, dialysis, and advanced therapeutics pose a significant challenge and restrain market growth.

This expensive treatment can be particularly expensive for low and middle-income countries, where limited healthcare resources and insurance coverage can impede access to effective acute kidney injury care and slow market expansion.

Opportunities

The acute kidney injury treatment market is experiencing growth opportunities due to the adoption of new therapeutics specifically designed to address the condition.

Pharmaceutical companies are concentrating on innovative treatment methods, driven by a better understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of acute kidney injury, which significantly enhances patient prognosis and transforms treatment approaches.

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to account for the largest share of 35.6% in the acute kidney injury treatment market by 2024. This is attributed to high prevalence rates of chronic kidney diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and huge investments in research & development. It boasts some of the most advanced medical centers in the world that are fully equipped with advanced technologies in kidney disease patients' treatment and care.

Institutes & companies in North America have made heavy investments in research & development for the treatment of kidney injuries with new biomarkers for its early detection, improved techniques of dialysis, and newer drugs aimed at managing renal function.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

July 2024: CalciMedica Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in KOURAGE, the Company's Phase 2 trial evaluating Auxora™ for the treatment of severe acute kidney injury (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF).

CalciMedica Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in KOURAGE, the Company's Phase 2 trial evaluating Auxora™ for the treatment of severe acute kidney injury (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF). February 2024: the FDA approved a new device for treating children with AKI caused by sepsis or other septic conditions who need kidney replacement therapy (KRT).

the FDA approved a new device for treating children with AKI caused by sepsis or other septic conditions who need kidney replacement therapy (KRT). December 2023: the Biomarker Laboratory at Cincinnati Children’s introduced the ProNephro AKI test, also known as the neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) test, designed to help clinicians identify patients at risk for moderate to severe AKI within 48-72 hours in intensive care settings.

the Biomarker Laboratory at Cincinnati Children’s introduced the ProNephro AKI test, also known as the neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) test, designed to help clinicians identify patients at risk for moderate to severe AKI within 48-72 hours in intensive care settings. September 2023: the US FDA approved Jardiance® 10 mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization in adults with chronic kidney disease at risk of progression, as announced by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company.

