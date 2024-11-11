Blood Recovery Machine Market is expected to reach revenue of USD 4,277.4 Mn by 2033, at 5.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Blood Recovery Machine Market is projected to reach USD 2,546.5 million in 2024 and USD 4,277.4 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The global blood recovery machine market is experiencing steady expansion as demand for advanced medical technologies and awareness of autologous blood transfusion benefits increase. Adoption has grown across cardiac, orthopedic, neurological, and trauma procedures where these machines reduce complications from allogeneic transfusions; such as during surgeries for cardiac, orthopedic, neurological, or trauma cases.

Key drivers include chronic diseases prevalent worldwide alongside an aging population needing surgeries globally as well as innovations like centrifugal and gravity-based systems boosting adoption levels. North America leads the adoption trend while Europe and Asia-Pacific also now adopting this market.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-recovery-machine-market/request-sample/

The US Blood Recovery Machine Market

The US Blood Recovery Machine Market with an estimated value of USD 839.5 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% until reaching USD 1,364.3 million by 2033.

The US blood recovery machine market is driven by the adoption of continuous flow systems, advanced filtration, and improved autotransfusion techniques. Opportunities are growing in cardiac and orthopedic surgeries, with increased use in minimally invasive procedures.

Recent dynamics include strategic alliances, new product launches, and emphasis on FDA approvals and regulatory standards. Awareness of autologous blood transfusion benefits and a push for sustainable health practices further boost the market. Highly advanced cell-saving machines hold the largest market share, supported by significant R&D investments. The US market is set for rapid growth due to technological advancements and industry developments.

Important Insights

Global Market Value: This market is projected to be valued at USD 2,546.5 million in 2024 and is further projected to reach USD 4,277.4 million by the end of 2033.

This market is projected to be valued at in 2024 and is further projected to reach by the end of 2033. US Market Value: In the US, this market is expected to grow to USD 1,364.3 million by 2033 from a base value of USD 839.5 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

In the US, this market is expected to grow to by 2033 from a base value of in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Type Segment Insights: The 3000N Type blood recovery machine is anticipated to lead this segment, holding the largest market share in 2024.

The is anticipated to lead this segment, holding the largest market share in 2024. Device Type Segment Insights : Cell savers are expected to dominate, capturing 63.6% of the market share in 2024.

: Cell savers are expected to dominate, capturing 63.6% of the market share in 2024. Technology Segment Insights : Gravity-based blood recovery systems are projected to lead, with a 33.2% market share in 2024.

: Gravity-based blood recovery systems are projected to lead, with a 33.2% market share in 2024. Regional Insights: North America is forecasted to hold the largest share of the global market, approximately 39.2% in 2024.

North America is forecasted to hold the largest share of the global market, approximately 39.2% in 2024. Global Growth Rate: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

Technological Advancements: Centrifugal and ultrafiltration technologies enhance efficiency and safety when processing higher-grade blood. Continuous flow systems with advanced filtration can meet growing autologous transfusion demand resulting in market expansion; manufacturers strive to design compact machines suitable for modern surgical environments.

Centrifugal and ultrafiltration technologies enhance efficiency and safety when processing higher-grade blood. Continuous flow systems with advanced filtration can meet growing autologous transfusion demand resulting in market expansion; manufacturers strive to design compact machines suitable for modern surgical environments. Increase in Surgical Procedures: As cardiovascular, orthopedic, and trauma surgeries increase, so too does the demand for blood recovery machines in hospitals and surgical centers. Improved healthcare infrastructure as well as patient blood management programs contribute to this market expansion; chronic illnesses among aging populations further accelerate market expansion.

As cardiovascular, orthopedic, and trauma surgeries increase, so too does the demand for blood recovery machines in hospitals and surgical centers. Improved healthcare infrastructure as well as patient blood management programs contribute to this market expansion; chronic illnesses among aging populations further accelerate market expansion. Rise in Demand for Autologous Transfusions: The increase in demand for autologous blood transfusions is driven by reduced complications and infections associated with allogeneic transfusions; healthcare professionals' awareness and regulatory guidelines promoting its use by patients have contributed to market expansion, along with enhanced patient safety and successful surgical outcomes which contribute further.

Blood Recovery Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

The global blood recovery machines market is highly competitive due to advances in medical technology and an ever-increasing need for effective blood management solutions. Medtronic, Haemonetics, Fresenius Terumo, and LivaNova dominate this market through product innovation and strategic partnership agreements as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Medtronic and Haemonetics both boast robust portfolios with global reach that make them market leaders. Emerging players typically aim at targeting niche segments using technology. Continuous innovation and regulatory approvals are vital elements to their success; recent trends show large companies purchasing smaller firms so as to incorporate cutting-edge technologies and expand into emerging markets like Asia-Pacific or Latin America.

Some of the prominent market players:

Medtronic

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

LivaNova PLC

Terumo Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Braun Melsungen AG

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cytosorbents Corporation

Global Blood Recovery LLC

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Atrium Medical Corporation

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-recovery-machine-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Blood Recovery Machine Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 2,546.5 Mn Forecast Value (2032) USD 4,277.4 Mn CAGR (2023-2032) 5.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 839.5 Mn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Device Type, By Technology, By Number of Channels, By Application, and By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Cell Savers is projected to hold an anticipated share of 63.6% of the device type market in 2024. Their undisputed dominance can be attributed to their extensive use in autotransfusion systems as well as surgeries where it efficiently collects and processes lost blood for reinfusion improving patient outcomes while simultaneously decreasing allogeneic transfusion risks and streamlining automated processing procedures for smooth workflow processes and increasing versatility across surgeries. Continuing R&D efforts and smart technology integration further reinforce Cell Saver's reliability and ease of use, further strengthening its market presence within hospitals and surgical centers alike.

Blood Recovery Machine Market Segmentation

By Type

3000N Type Blood Recovery Machine

3000P Type Blood Recovery Machine

3000H Type Blood Recovery Machine

5000H Type Blood Recovery Machine

By Device Type

Cell Saver

Autotransfusion Systems

Continuous Flow Systems

Blood Recovery Unit

Intraoperative Blood Recovery Units

Postoperative Blood Recovery Units

Emergency Blood Recovery Units

By Technology

Gravity Based Blood Recovery

Simple Collection Systems

Advanced Filtration Systems

Centrifugal Blood Recovery

Continuous Centrifugal Systems

Batch Centrifugal Systems

Ultrafiltration-Based Blood Recovery

Hollow Fiber Membrane Systems

Flat Sheet Membrane Systems

Suction-Based Blood Recovery Systems

Low-Pressure Suction

High-Pressure Suction

Aspiration-Based Blood Recovery Systems

By Number of Channels

Single Channel Systems

Dual Channel Systems

Quad Channel Systems

By Application

Cardiac Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Heart Valve Surgery

Aortic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Joint Replacement Surgery

Spine Surgery

Fracture Repair

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cesarean Section

Hysterectomy

Myomectomy

Neurological Surgery

Brain Tumor Surgery

Spinal Cord Surgery

Aneurysm Repair

Oncological Surgery

Tumor Resection

Lymph Node Dissection

Hematological Malignancies

Trauma Surgery

Emergency Resuscitation

Major Trauma Procedures

Vascular Injury Repair

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Blood Banks

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/blood-recovery-machine-market/

Growth Drivers

Technological innovations focused on increasing efficiency, user-friendliness, processing speed, and machine appeal are driving growth within this market segment. Automated systems with improved filtration make machines more attractive while expanding market share as they broaden applications across surgical fields.

Asia and Latin American markets offer significant opportunities when it comes to expanding healthcare investments and disposable incomes, and awareness about chronic disease prevalence driving demand; companies can seize this momentous moment by expanding distribution channels while offering cost-efficient solutions.

Integrating blood recovery machines with digital health technologies such as EMRs and surgical planning software opens new growth avenues. Real-time monitoring and machine learning enhance efficiency and patient care thereby contributing to market expansion.

Restraints

High costs associated with purchasing and maintaining machines may limit adoption in regions with limited resources. Additionally, the lack of reimbursement policies further lowers the market potential. Providing affordable solutions with flexible financing could mitigate this issue.

Meeting stringent regulatory standards and receiving approval can delay entry to new markets or hinder expansion efforts, creating barriers that slow growth. Strong quality management systems can help companies navigate such difficulties successfully.

In certain regions, insufficient reimbursement policies for autologous transfusion procedures limit market expansion and adoption rates. Addressing such gaps would likely increase market penetration and adoption rates significantly.

Growth Opportunities

Blood recovery machine vendors can expand into emerging Asian and Latin American markets by taking advantage of rising healthcare investments, disposable incomes, and demand for cost-effective autologous transfusion solutions.

Integrating machines with digital health technologies such as EMRs and surgical software improves efficiency, patient outcomes, and adoption rates, ultimately driving adoption rates higher.

Advancements in AI and machine learning provide opportunities for predictive maintenance and personalized treatment plans that drive further market expansion.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-recovery-machine-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold a 39.2% market share of the global blood recovery machine market by 2024, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies, and significant R&D investments.

North America benefits from improving patient blood management while decreasing allogeneic transfusions. Its focus on patient blood management fuels its demand as well as chronic disease prevalence, supportive regulatory frameworks, and reimbursement policies also boost its adoption. Ongoing technological advancements with key manufacturers securing its place as a market leader cementing North America's dominace over other regions ensuring continued dominance in the upcoming period.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Blood Recovery Machine Market

August 2024: Medtronic announced the launch of a new portable blood recovery machine designed for emergency use in ambulatory settings.

announced the launch of a new portable blood recovery machine designed for emergency use in ambulatory settings. July 2024: Haemonetics introduced an advanced software upgrade for their cell saver machines, enhancing automation and data management capabilities.

introduced an advanced software upgrade for their cell saver machines, enhancing automation and data management capabilities. June 2024: Terumo Corporation expanded its product line with the introduction of a compact, easy-to-use intraoperative blood salvage device.

expanded its product line with the introduction of a compact, easy-to-use intraoperative blood salvage device. May 2024: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA acquired a controlling stake in a leading blood recovery machine manufacturer to strengthen its market presence.

acquired a controlling stake in a leading blood recovery machine manufacturer to strengthen its market presence. April 2024: LivaNova PLC launched a next-generation blood recovery system with an improved user interface and efficiency.

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

The Global Orthobiologics Market is forecasted to reach USD 7.1 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 11.7 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by the end of 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 8.6 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market is projected to reach a market value of USD 1,478.9 million by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially until an anticipated value of USD 2,980.9 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The Global Brain Health Supplements Market size is estimated to reach USD 10.6 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 24.9 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The Global Breast Pumps Market size is estimated to reach USD 3.4 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 8.0 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Global Thermal Imaging Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.0 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 6.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Global Bioinformatics Services Market size is estimated to reach USD 3.8 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 11.9 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.7%.

The Global Inflammation Test Kit Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.3 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 5.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The Global Blood Recovery Machine Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,546.5 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 4,277.4 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The Global Bariatric Manual Wheelchair Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,021.0 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 3,683.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.