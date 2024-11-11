PENITENTIARY BUILT Teaches Us How to Find Humor on the Other Side of Incarceration

Charleston, SC, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience a refreshing new take on life behind bars in the thought-provoking new nonfiction book Penitentiary Built by Ron Dudas. Written by a current inmate who has maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration, this book offers a candid, funny, and invitational look at the resilience and absurdity that can emerge from a world many of us never get to see.

Penitentiary Built stands apart from other prison memoirs; instead of focusing on the tragedy, hardship, and melancholy of carrying out a sentence, it emphasizes just how crazy, wild, and downright funny prison life can get. Dudas’s book shares true stories, many of which happened to the author, and accompanies them with hand-sketched illustrations that bring the events to life. These visual enhancements offer even more laughs, along with a more personal glimpse into the creative mind of the author.

The book is also part of a larger vision: Ten percent of each sale will be donated to care camps for children battling cancer. As Dudas works to use the opportunities provided him to make the best of his situation, he has also been actively looking for ways to give back to society. Through his philanthropy, he hopes to save lives and ease the suffering of kids and families, and through his words, he hopes to bring a bit of light into a world that needs a little laughter.

Penitentiary Built is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms. Check out his first book, Sticks from the Yard, showing the creative side of prisoners across the USA.

About the Author

Ron Dudas is an incarcerated adult who has made an intentional decision to focus his life on the lighter side of prison culture, documenting humorous true stories he has either witnessed or been a part of. His perspective has let him find the silver lining in a cloudy world, helping both his fellow inmates and those on the outside find a little more in common to laugh about. He is married to his high school sweetheart, with whom he strives to navigate life’s unique challenges, together striving to bring a smile to others’ faces.

Ron Dudas

Email: Kallocco4@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Ron Dudas

