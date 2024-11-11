Puffer Finance Launches UniFi Testnet to Transform Ethereum Scaling

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffer Finance , the leading innovator in Ethereum infrastructure with over $832.4 million in total value locked (TVL), has announced the Testnet launch of UniFi, a based rollup to Ethereum set to transform the L2 landscape. UniFi is low-cost, capable of sub-second transactions, and allows asset withdrawal from L2 (UniFi) to L1 (Ethereum) within a minute, which is multitudes faster than any existing rollups.

UniFi’s mission is to unify the Ethereum network by addressing the fragmentation that has emerged from the proliferation of Layer 2 solutions. According to a recent Gemini Institutional Insights report, a new Ethereum Layer 2 solution is launched approximately every 19 days , raising concerns about liquidity fragmentation and the dispersal of tradable assets across multiple platforms. While L2 rollups have been crucial for Ethereum’s growth, many rely on centralized sequencers, resulting in liquidity silos and limiting value capture on Ethereum’s main network (L1). UniFi introduces a decentralized alternative: based sequencing, a novel approach that empowers Ethereum’s own validators to handle transaction sequencing, maintaining both the security and value alignment with Ethereum’s core ethos.

By leveraging Ethereum validators, UniFi enables secure transaction sequencing while ensuring that fee revenue flows back to Ethereum’s main network. This design aligns UniFi with Ethereum economically, so increased use of UniFi directly benefits Ethereum validators. UniFi’s based rollup structure also creates new earning potential for validators, bridging L1 security with L2 scalability for both users and developers.

“UniFi represents a major step forward in our goal to set a new benchmark for Ethereum scalability while addressing the fragmentation that has hindered broader adoption,” said Amir Forouzani, Co-founder of Puffer Labs. “With Atomic Composability, we’re unlocking unique opportunities for innovative applications and user experiences that blend Ethereum’s deep liquidity with L2 scalability. We’re excited to welcome developers, validators, and Ethereum supporters to join us in creating a more integrated and sustainable blockchain ecosystem.”

A standout feature of UniFi is its implementation of “preconfirmations,” an innovation inspired by Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake. Preconfirmations provide near-instant transaction feedback, offering users the fast experience of centralized L2 solutions without sacrificing security. Unlike traditional soft confirmations, UniFi’s pre-confirmations are backed by Ethereum validators, ensuring 100ms response times with reliability and accountability.

The UniFi Testnet rollout will occur in two phases. Currently, it is open exclusively to builders and will soon be available for public participation. Puffer Finance invites developers interested in creating next-generation cross-layer decentralized applications (DApps), validators eager to increase their earnings, and Ethereum enthusiasts dedicated to advancing blockchain scalability – interested parties can apply here .

About Puffer Finance:

Puffer Finance is at the forefront of Ethereum infrastructure innovation, focusing on next-generation rollups backed by liquid restaking (LRT) and pre-confirmation technology as an Anti-Value Sniping (AVS) mechanism. Through products like Puffer UniFi and Puffer UniFi AVS on EigenLayer (decentralized re-staking protocol), Puffer Finance is dedicated to advancing Ethereum’s decentralization. As per DeFiLlama, the protocol currently has $832 million in total value locked (TVL) with $8.0 billion staked on AVS. The Puffer Finance token (PUFFER) is listed on major exchanges such as Bybit, Kraken, and Bitget. To learn more, visit www.puffer.fi .

