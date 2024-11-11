Associa Returns for a Second Year in a Row to Build 1,000 Bikes for Children in Need Through Nationwide Initiative

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the largest community management company in North America, is excited to announce the return of The Great Big Bike Giveaway, a philanthropic initiative that will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Now in its second year, this nationwide event brings Associa employees together to assemble and donate 1,000 bikes for children and families in need.

Sponsored by Associa Supports Kids, this year’s event continues the mission of spreading holiday joy to families across the country. Bikes will be distributed through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations. At Associa’s Client Shared Services Center in Richardson, Texas, employees will build 400 bikes in collaboration with Community Partners of Dallas and Toys for Tots, while an additional 600 bikes will be assembled across Associa’s U.S. locations, each teaming up with community partners to give back locally.

"At Associa, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back, especially to those who need it most,” said John Carona, President and CEO of Associa. “The Big Bike Giveaway is more than just an event – it’s an opportunity to come together and make a lasting impact on the lives of children and families. By working with incredible partners like Community Partners of Dallas and Toys for Tots, we’re not just building bikes; we’re building hope, joy, and a sense of belonging for the children who will receive them. This initiative is a reflection of Associa’s commitment to lifting up the communities we serve, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 1225 Alma Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Event Highlights:

Associa employees nationwide will build 1,000 bikes, with 400 assembled at the Richardson, Texas Shared Services Center and 600 at additional U.S. locations.

Special appearances by Santa Claus at select locations, providing holiday-themed fun and media-friendly photo opportunities.

Festivities for participants, including catered lunch, music, and raffle prizes to celebrate the spirit of giving.

Partnerships with local nonprofits to distribute bikes to children and young adults in need.

Each participating Associa location will work with local nonprofit organizations, such as schools and shelters, to ensure the bikes make a meaningful impact in their communities. Designed to foster teamwork, goodwill, and holiday spirit, the event encourages Associa employees to serve and connect with the communities they live and work in.

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover the event. Visual opportunities include employees assembling bikes, Santa Claus appearances, and the presentation of bikes to community partners. Interviews with Associa leadership, local nonprofit representatives, and a complete list of participating locations will be available upon request.