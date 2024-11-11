NordVPN’s creators launch identity theft protection tool – NordProtect

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The creators behind NordVPN, a globally-recognized VPN service, have launched an identity theft protection service called NordProtect . Currently available to NordVPN Prime plan users in the US, it merges years of cybersecurity expertise with cutting-edge technology to offer a solution users can trust.

“NordProtect is yet another step in NordVPN’s mission to fully secure customers as online threats advance,” says Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect. “You can have all of the necessary tools for cybersecurity installed but one careless click can end up giving your identity away to cyber criminals. Here’s when NordProtect comes to the rescue by recovering and restoring lost identity assets.”

Expertly crafted yet user-friendly security features make NordProtect an all-round service to shield consumer identity.

Identity recovery and restoration. Victims of identity theft can be reimbursed up to $1M for expenses incurred in restoring their identity, such as legal costs or lost wages. NordProtect connects victims with an identity restoration case manager to help them recover from identity theft.

Secure credit monitoring ensures that customers receive an individual monthly credit score and are notified about any suspicious credit activity.

24/7 dark web monitoring alerts if credentials, phone numbers, SSNs, or other identity assets have been leaked.

Cyber extortion protection. NordProtect’s cyber extortion protection offers $100,000 to cover expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats to delete or release victims’ information or restrict access to their data or smart devices.

Additionally, a personal data removal service Incogni is also available with some NordVPN service bundles for users worldwide.

“Identity theft is a global problem, and its frequency is on the rise, which is why enhancing current features and adding new tools to NordProtect is a continuous effort,” explains Tomas Sinicki. “NordVPN started working with this vertical in late 2023, when cyber protection and cyber insurance benefits were launched in the US and Europe, respectively. The company expects to launch NordProtect in more markets and as a standalone product in the first half of 2025.”

NordVPN is the first brand in the family of Nord Security brands. In 2019, the company launched NordPass , a B2C and B2B password manager, NordLocker – encrypted cloud storage, and an advanced network access security solution, NordLayer . Lately, Nord Security has been rapidly expanding its cybersecurity suite — this year alone, a global eSIM, Saily , and NordStellar , a threat exposure management solution for businesses, were launched.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 6,400 servers covering 111 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .