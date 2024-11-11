A New Simple Way to Add Gift Ideas to Giftster Wish Lists - for All Four Leading Web Browsers

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today giftster announces the simultaneous release of the Add to Giftster Browser Extension for Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Edge on each browser's add-on/extension store.

Giftster is a wish list sharing platform for families. To make a wish list, a member adds items to an online list that contains the price, image, gift name and other details. These new browser extensions enhance the ease of adding items while shopping.

Add gift ideas while browsing retailers' websites

Unlike most wish list services, Giftster strives to make it fast and convenient to add items to Giftster while shopping on any retailer’s website, from the smallest boutique in the U.K. to well-known merchants in the U.S. like Target.com, Etsy.com or Amazon.com.

Instead of limiting members to shop from a curated collection of items on the gift registry’s website, presented mostly in boring search results form, Giftster frees members to add gift ideas from any website they love, anywhere in the world. With the Add to Giftster browser extension, members can add items to their Giftster wish lists with just one click.

Giftster covers 99% of desktop and laptop browser users by offering the extension tailored for Apple Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge browsers.

How it works

While browsing an online store and viewing a product page, tapping the Giftster extension icon displays the product details for that item in a preview window.

The member has a chance to edit any details if desired, and choose which Giftster list to add it to if they have more than one list. With one click, the gift idea is added while they remain on the retailer’s website, allowing them to continue browsing and add more items in the same way.

The extension requires an initial login. Its sole purpose is to make it easy to send items to a member’s Giftster list. The extension does not link to anything else.

About Giftster

Trusted by over 2 million members, Giftster helps families gift with confidence, connecting them around gift-giving occasions by sharing gift wish lists in a private family group.



Capabilities include

Ability to add any item from any store, while enjoying that store's online experience

Share wishlists in a private family group or publicly with anyone

Draw names for a virtual Secret Santa gift exchange between group members

Avoid duplicate gifts and returns – purchased items appear unavailable

Keep the surprise. The list maker cannot see which items are purchased.

Wish lists for birthdays and lists sorted by upcoming birthdays helps members never miss a birthday gift

Giftster defines the standard with the original, easy-to-use universal wish list sharing service for family and close friends. The Giftster platform includes the mobile responsive website at giftster.com, which runs on any screen size, apps for the iPhone and iPad on the App Store, and an app for Android devices on Google Play, and now a companion extension for the four most popular web browsers.

