FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, November 14, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Conference Call Information:
Date: November 14, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial In: (877) 407-2988
International Dial In: (201) 389-0923
Conference ID: 13749662
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/ or by clicking the conference call link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=L7CNW8vm.
An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.
