'The Top 10' - The New Hit Show for Small Businesses is Casting in Los Angeles as Seen on CBS, Roku, and the Destination Channel

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Destination Series, leading in innovative and compelling content, is thrilled to announce the premiere of 'The Top 10', a new breakthrough show specially designed for groundbreaking ROI for small businesses.

In a dynamic era where small businesses face numerous challenges and opportunities, 'The Top 10' emerges as a powerful platform for them to share their stories and gain essential tools for success. Described as a local 'Shark Tank' for small businesses, the show partners with thousands of entrepreneurs, giving them a unique stage to communicate their ventures effectively and powerfully. Content is king and with a built-in backend marketing ecosystem, each small business can create an impactful and meaningful marketing campaign. The brainchild of Robert Parks-Valletta, a prominent entrepreneur and figure in the entertainment industry with an impressive nine Emmy Awards to his credit, 'The Top 10' is poised to be a game changer for small businesses.

The Destination Channel, known for its authentic and credible content, continues to redefine programming with this innovative venture, which premieres on the Destination Channel Umbrella, which includes CBS Local, Roku, over 100,000 of social media followers and various other streaming channels.

Tune into 'The Top 10' as it premieres in Los Angeles, and don't miss this superb opportunity to get a front-row seat to the future of small businesses.



