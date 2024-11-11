Wabash Expands Parts and Services Distribution Network, Strengthens Aftermarket Support in Seven States

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, is making it easier for customers to access the genuine Wabash trailer and truck body parts and service they need by expanding Wabash Parts and its Preferred Partner Network.

Wabash’s network of authorized dealers serves as the backbone of the company’s aftermarket support, providing expert service, maintenance and Wabash Genuine Parts to keep fleets operating efficiently. In addition to Wabash’s established dealer channel, the company has introduced 14 new locations to its Preferred Partner Network, expanding the availability of Wabash Genuine Parts in areas not currently served by Wabash van trailer dealers. The new members are:

Blaine Brothers of Blaine, MN

Blaine Brothers of Clearwater, MN

Blaine Brothers Truckaline of Columbus, MN

Blaine Brothers of Scanlon, MN

Blaine Brothers of St. Paul, MN

Blaine Brothers of Baldwin, WI

Great Western Trailer of Alburquerque, NM

Great Western Trailer of Oklahoma City, OK

Great Western Trailer of Tulsa, OK

Great Western Trailer of Houston, TX

North American Trailer of Inver Grove Heights, MN

North American Trailer of Stanley, ND

North American Trailer of Chippewa Falls, WI

U.S. Trailer Parts & Supply of Chicago, IL

Wabash Parts was created in 2022 to unify and expand Wabash’s tech-enabled parts distribution capabilities across all of its Transportation Solutions product lines—van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers and truck bodies—while ensuring immediate scalability. This single distribution channel utilizes Wabash’s extensive network of equipment dealers’ service capabilities, along with the infrastructure of industry-leading partners in national wholesale distribution for aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, using multiple distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

The continued growth of Wabash Parts’ Preferred Partner Network enhances the company’s ability to deliver superior parts availability and customer service capabilities across North America with a seamless full-service network.

“When it comes to keeping trailers and truck bodies on the road, Wabash Parts delivers unmatched reliability and quick access through a rapidly expanding and integrated network across North America,” said Dan Millar, managing director of Wabash Parts. “Our highly skilled Wabash dealers are the cornerstone of our aftermarket support, providing expert service and genuine parts. Our Preferred Partner Network further enhances parts availability in regions where coverage is limited, ensuring that all customers receive the dependable support they need to maximize uptime and keep their operations running smoothly.”

Customers can purchase Wabash Genuine Parts through authorized Wabash dealers or preferred partners. To find a location near you, visit findwabash.com.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com



Investor Contact:

Ryan Reed

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com