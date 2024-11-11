SYNDEO Medical Announces European MDR Approval for Two Product Brands





ZAVENTEM, Belgium, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNDEO Medical, a Belgium-based leader in diagnostic and interventional procedural solutions, announces that its two flagship product brands, SYNDEOPack Interventional Procedure Packs™ and Xssential Rapid Delivery Procedure Packs™, have received European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) approval.

“We have observed over the years that the specialised interventional procedure pack market has seen a significant reduction in options as companies have consolidated or exited the segment,” said A. Justin Lampropoulos, CEO of SYNDEO Medical. “We believe our organisation is uniquely positioned to fill this gap by delivering innovative, highly customisable solutions that address the specific needs of complex interventional procedures.”

Lampropoulos continued, “Our SYNDEOPack Interventional Procedure Packs™ and Xssential Rapid Delivery Procedure Packs™ are designed to include up to 80 percent of the essential products required for these procedures through our extensive interventional component portfolio, such as transradial sheaths, soft tissue biopsy devices, and drainage catheters. We believe that, when given the choice, supply chain executives and clinicians will prefer including these devices within their procedure packs rather than purchasing standalone items. This approach not only streamlines procedures by consolidating essential components but also delivers significant benefits in terms of cost savings, packaging reduction, and alignment with our sustainability goals.”

The SYNDEOPack Interventional Procedure Packs™ and Xssential Rapid Delivery Procedure Packs™ are designed to improve procedural efficiency, providing a comprehensive, customisable selection of tools and a broad array of devices tailored to meet the demands of specialised interventional and surgical procedures.

About SYNDEO Medical

SYNDEO Medical is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of fully integrated custom procedural solution products. Launched in 2023 by A. Justin Lampropoulos and Andrew Cotton and headquartered in Belgium, SYNDEO Medical is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation. Specialising in minimally invasive interventional and surgical products, SYNDEO Medical serves healthcare providers worldwide through a network of distribution partners and sales representatives. The company is committed to positively impacting lives through elevating patient experience, delivering meaningful value, and empowering outcomes.

For more detailed information regarding product availability, regulatory approval status, and trademark ownership, please contact SYNDEO Medical:

SYNDEO Medical Public Relations

Email: press@syndeomedical.com

Website: www.syndeomedical.be

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10f37c07-9c51-4a0f-8180-51e7833bda12