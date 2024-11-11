Digital Medical and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Forum Held in Beijing 

The Digital Medical and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Forum in Beijing, part of the 2024 Capital International Medical Congress, explored AI's transformative impact on healthcare. Experts discussed AI applications in diagnostics, personalized medicine, robotic surgery, and data-driven medical advancements.

Photo credit: CHTV

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 13, the Digital Medical and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Forum took place in Beijing as part of the 2024 Capital International Medical Congress. Organized by CHTV and supported by the Chinese Hospital Association, the forum was a key feature of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), a platform aimed at promoting openness, fostering cooperation, and driving innovation in China.

As one of the main events under CIFTIS, the Capital International Medical Congress is spearheaded by the Chinese Hospital Association and supported by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission. This year’s Congress includes five parallel forums, with a focus on "Smart Healthcare and Medical Artificial Intelligence Innovation." Rapid advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing are revolutionizing the medical field and profoundly changing healthcare models and services.

Vice President of the Chinese Hospital Association, Mao Qunan

Mao Qun an, Vice President of the Chinese Hospital Association, emphasized that China's healthcare system is witnessing unprecedented growth due to the integration of AI and information technologies. He noted that these developments are accelerating infrastructure construction and expanding smart healthcare applications, resulting in a shift toward data-driven decision-making in the medical sector. Mao also highlighted four key areas where AI will have a significant impact: clinical diagnosis and treatment, personalized medicine, resource distribution, and public health management.

Researcher at the Research Institute of Chinese Science and Technology Development

Strategies under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Zhao Gang

Zhao Gang, Director-General of the Global Innovation Center and a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development, delivered a speech on global and Chinese technological innovation. He pointed out that AI is driving rapid advancements across various fields, including medical research and drug development. Zhao stressed the importance of strengthening national scientific and technological initiatives and accelerating the digital economy to boost AI development, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Professor at the Future Technology Institute at Peking University and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Cheng Heping.

Several renowned academicians also shared their expertise on the application of smart technologies in healthcare. Cheng Heping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor at Peking University, discussed how AI and big data are transforming biomedical research.

Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Director of the Urology Department at the Third Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital, Zhang Xu.

Zhang Xu, an academician and director of the Urology Department at the PLA General Hospital, highlighted advancements in remote and robotic surgeries, predicting that such technologies will soon play a critical role in providing medical care to remote areas, disaster zones, and even space stations.

Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Deng ZiXin.

Deng Zixin, an academician at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, explored the potential of synthetic biology to revolutionize the health, environment, and energy sectors through its integration with AI.

Director of the Tencent Youtu Tianyan Research Center, Wu Xian.

Senior Director and Researcher at Alibaba DAMO Academy, Lü Le.

The forum also featured discussions on the practical applications of AI in healthcare. Wu Xian, Director of the Tencent Youtu Tianyan Research Center, and Lü Le, Senior Director at Alibaba DAMO Academy, presented AI-driven innovations in medical diagnostics, highlighting breakthroughs in cancer screening, chronic disease detection, and large medical models. These advancements are paving the way for more accurate, low-cost medical assessments.

Director of the Health Management Center at Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Hu Anyi.

Hu Anyi, Director of the Health Management Center at Fuwai Hospital, showcased the hospital’s intelligent human motor ability assessment system, which uses AI to deliver rapid and accurate health reports.

Director of the AI Center at the National Clinical Research Center for Neurological Diseases and Professor at Beihang University, Liu Tao.

Liu Tao, Director of the AI Center at the National Clinical Research Center for Neurological Diseases, shared insights into AI’s role in brain health assessments, covering emergency care, rehabilitation, and personalized treatments.

Deputy Party Secretary, CEO, and General Manager of LinkDoc Technology, Gao Jing.

Gao Jing, CEO of LinkDoc Technology, emphasized the importance of transforming medical data into valuable assets through effective data aggregation, governance, and operations. By optimizing data management, hospitals can create efficient, high-quality healthcare services.

The forum concluded with a roundtable discussion, during which experts from various fields, including Liu Xiaoying of Wanfang Medical Network and Zhou Xuefeng of Zhejiang University, addressed the current status and future challenges of medical AI and digital medicine, underscoring the transformative potential of these technologies in reshaping the healthcare industry.

About the Digital Medical and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Forum

The Digital Medical and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Forum is an integral part of the 2024 Capital International Medical Congress, which is hosted under the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). The forum serves as a platform for global leaders, healthcare professionals, and technological innovators to discuss the latest advancements in smart healthcare and medical AI. The event aims to promote the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing into healthcare services, fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the medical industry. It is supported by the Chinese Hospital Association and key organizations dedicated to advancing medical technology in China.

Contact Information:

Name: Haoming Zhao

Company: CHTV

Website: http://chtv.com.cn/

Email: info@chtv.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc28fddd-bcd2-4ba2-b2fe-63ab316d9f53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607cc669-5f91-48a0-89e0-025ee8e36697

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7adc630-e72d-45c6-8b21-f1354a656be4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7a69a53-d220-42fb-a6bb-4722d7f98365

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c03114cb-8594-4d9e-a030-5205bad9ec15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fc750c2-d425-44fe-bf4f-3e8dd7e311b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c68139-0cbd-47c4-9c27-64d09c801f53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a864888-c47a-4ef0-a260-b517c0cf7477

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd923321-6d96-4046-a0ad-2dd15609281a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f193830-a6bd-45a2-913f-875037054d4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9860423f-2e8c-4fb4-a068-f9dabd3a46c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9118a8f-464d-4ce1-b76a-2abd12611c6a