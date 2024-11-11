Parrot Social Launches Simple Data Tools to Help F&B Owners Succeed

Parrot Social launches Quick Analytics for F&B, a new AI-driven service providing real-time consumer insights to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage industry. The tool helps F&B businesses scale by offering affordable, actionable data for growth and decision-making.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parrot Social has introduced Quick Analytics for Food & Beverage (F&B), a new tool aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the F&B industry. This service is designed to offer affordable, real-time, AI-driven consumer insights, which have often been inaccessible to smaller businesses due to high costs and limited resources.

Many F&B business owners in Singapore, Malaysia, and the surrounding ASEAN region need help accessing relevant and timely data to inform their business decisions. The data they typically rely on is either outdated or too broad to address the specific needs of local markets.

Hamidah Aidillah, founder and CEO of Parrot Social, highlights this challenge: “Our goal is to change the misconception that good, intelligent data is only available to large corporations. With Quick Analytics for F&B, we’re giving smaller businesses the tools to grow and thrive, all powered by real-time AI-driven insights.”

Quick Analytics for F&B aims to provide actionable data to help business owners better understand their market, identify customer preferences, and make informed decisions about their business strategies. One of the key features of this service is Geo-Mapping AI technology, which allows business owners to:

Identify optimal locations: The technology helps owners find the most promising locations to open new outlets based on data such as share of conversations, local preferences, and competitor density. Track consumer preferences: The tool monitors social media and other online platforms to identify what customers are saying about food trends, allowing businesses to adjust their offerings accordingly. Monitor industry trends: The service also tracks popular food-related hashtags and keywords in specific areas, helping businesses stay informed about the latest trends in their market.



Parrot Social hopes to make data more accessible to F&B SMEs, helping them survive and scale their operations. The company believes that real-time data can help these businesses identify the right markets, improve their targeting, and grow more efficiently.

"We believe that by giving F&B business owners access to these kinds of insights - which is specific and data-driven, they can significantly improve their chances of success in a highly competitive market," says Hamidah.

About Parrot Social

Parrot Social is a data analytics agency based in Singapore. The company uses AI-driven tools to provide real-time consumer insights and market data across industries, including F&B, healthcare, and automotive. Parrot Social’s technology analyzes data from a wide range of online sources to help businesses make informed, data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.parrot.social .

