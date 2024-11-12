JFROG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating JFrog Ltd. on Behalf of JFrog Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FROG) on behalf of JFrog stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether JFrog has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2024, JFrog reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and lowered its guidance for fiscal year 2024, stating “we now expect cloud revenue growth to slow relative to prior expectations.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

