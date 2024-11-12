The 2024 East Asian Seas Congress and World Ocean Week in Xiamen Held

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 East Asian Seas Congress (EASC) and World Ocean Week in Xiamen began in Xiamen, east China's Fujian, on November 6th. The event was hosted by the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) and was organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources of China and the Xiamen Municipal People's Government. The Secretariat of World Ocean Week in Xiamen introduced that themed "Blue Synergy for a Shared Future: One Sustainable and Resilient Ocean", the event has attracted 26 ministerial-level officials from 15 countries, and more than a thousand guests at home and abroad to attend the opening ceremony and various international conferences. The event will run from November 6th to 12th.

At the opening ceremony, PEMSEA awarded Xiamen the "Achievement Award for Best Practice in Marine Ecological Conservation and Restoration" in recognition of Xiamen's outstanding contributions and landmark achievements in marine ecosystem protection, the implementation of innovative strategies and the promotion of sustainable coastal development.

The Ministry of Natural Resources of China has issued China National Ecological Protection and Restoration Bulletin 2024. For the first time in China, the ecological protection and restoration work has been comprehensively presented in the form of a bulletin. The Bulletin encompasses five sections, including China's Ecological Protection and Restoration Work, China's Ecological Protection and Restoration Systems, Evaluation on China's Natural Ecology within the Territorial Space, Actions of Ecological Protection and Restoration in China, and China's Contribution to Maintaining a Green Earth for All. It has showcased the fundamental national situation of China's integrated natural ecology both on land and at sea, reflected the achievements of the national ecological protection and restoration work, and contributed China's wisdom and solutions to global ecological protection and restoration.

During the 2024 East Asian Seas Congress and World Ocean Week in Xiamen, the Eighth Ministerial Forum of the EASC was held, along with over 30 parallel meetings focusing on topics such as "Innovation and Digitizing Ocean Action", "Blue Financing and Investments", "Ocean Science, Policy and Practice", and "Global Challenges, Local Solutions ", as well as activities like marine exhibitions, investment promotion for marine industries, and marine culture carnivals. These activities have created a top-notch platform that comprehensively showcases the charm of the ocean, enables in-depth experience of marine culture, and widely explores development opportunities for marine industries.

Source: Secretariat of World Ocean Week in Xiamen