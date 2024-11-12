Ensurge Micropower ASA – 3Q 2024

Highlights

Significantly improved stacking yield.





Currently building 5-, 11- and 28-layer batteries on

10 µm substrate.





Manufacturing volume doubled in Q3 2024, enabling

much faster learning cycles, and thus the ability

to resolve defect issues at a much faster pace. We

expect to double manufacturing volume again in

Q4 2024.





On schedule to implement 24/7 production in

Q1 2025 to further ramp up production.





Testing multiple materials for final encapsulation and

close to selecting the optimal solution.





Pulse rate and charging time have improved

significantly compared to original target

specifications.





Cooperating closely with our strategic partners/

customers to prepare them for testing our sample

batteries as soon as they are shipped.





Exploring new form factors and materials to further

improve performance in our next generation of

batteries, opening up new target applications.





Undertaking a collaboration project with a US

Fortune 500 company for next-generation batteries.





Attracted strong talent in the San Jose area to build

the organization to be ready for further expansion.





About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

