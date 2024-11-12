Dubai, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANTAGE DRILLING ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL COUNSEL, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

Reference is made to the announcement by Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the “Company”) on July 15, 2024 regarding the search to fill the position of General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Company announces that Sarah French has assumed the role of General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary effective November 11, 2024.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment