THE DÉKUPLE GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE LOYALTY MARKET WITH A MAJORITY STAKE IN COUPDEPOING

Paris, November 12, 2024 (8:00am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a European expert in communications and data marketing, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in CoupdePoing. This transaction will strengthen the DÉKUPLE Group's position in the loyalty market, with the goal of becoming a leading player in France and expanding its reach internationally.

Founded in 1985, CoupdePoing is an agency renowned for its BtoB solutions in customer loyalty, employee motivation and business development. The company's headquarters and logistics base are in Nice, with sales offices in Lyon and Paris.

With loyalty at the core of DÉKUPLE Group's strategy, this merger aims to integrate its specialized subsidiary, Leoo, into CoupdePoing. The objective is to combine the complementary expertise of both entities, forming a key player in the market. The new CoupdePoing entity will expand its service offering to encompass BtoB and BtoC loyalty, sponsorship, sales incentives, and collaborative innovation. Its offerings include a wide selection of rewards, such as physical gifts, travel, professional services, and gift cards, all supported by comprehensive end-to-end logistics.

In addition, this business combination will enable significant synergies in sourcing and logistics, contributing to improved service quality for customers while strengthening the Group's presence in key sectors like Retail, Banking, Insurance, Construction, Services, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Technology.

DÉKUPLE Group aims to drive innovation in strategic loyalty expertise by integrating artificial intelligence, focusing on site internationalization, automated database processing, creation and process optimization. This approach will ensure high-performance solutions for clients, adapted to future challenges, positioning the Group as a leader in the French market and paving the way for gradual expansion into the international market.

Together, CoupdePoing and Leoo generate annual net sales exceeding €11 million and a gross margin over €3 million. CoupdePoing will be consolidated into DÉKUPLE's financial statements as of October 1, 2024.

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for communication and data marketing. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world.

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €200m in 2023. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs more than 1,000 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL - www.dekuple.com

Contacts



DÉKUPLE

Investor Relations & Financial Information

tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com



CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net

Attachment