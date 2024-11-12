NXP’s New i.MX 94 Family of Applications Processors Delivers Safe, Secure Connectivity for the Industrial and Automotive Edge

Enable industrial control by combining real-time processing with support for industrial networking protocols in NXP’s first i.MX applications processor family to integrate an Ethernet time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch

Protect against quantum compute attacks with NXP’s first applications processor family to integrate post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

Reduce unplanned downtime with NXP’s integrated eIQ Neutron Neural Processing Unit (NPU)



NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the i.MX 94 family, the newest addition to its i.MX 9 series of applications processors, designed for industrial control, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), telematics, industrial and automotive gateways, and building and energy control.

Secure, real-time communication is essential for both industrial and automotive applications. Increasingly complex industrial environments rely on a wide variety of communications protocols, requiring an intelligent TSN switch to manage real-time communication and control needs. In the automotive industry, the accelerating shift towards software-defined vehicles means that underlying vehicle architectures increasingly rely on Ethernet-based communications.

By integrating communications, safety and real-time control features into a single SoC, the i.MX 94 family helps designers navigate this growing complexity, ensuring optimized end-to-end performance when coordinating real-time communication and actions. The integrated 2.5 Gbps Ethernet TSN switch enables highly configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support for both industrial and automotive applications.

“Connectivity is more complex than ever before, and the i.MX 94 family is designed to help simplify that complexity,” said Charles Dachs, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Industrial and IoT, NXP. “The i.MX 94 family delivers the high-performance edge processing needed for today’s industrial automation, as well as automotive telematics applications, with the advanced networking, security, safety, and AI capabilities needed to enable tomorrow’s innovations.”

Multi-Core Design Delivers High Performance, Low Latency Intelligent Edge Processing

The multi-core i.MX 94 family of 64-bit applications processors features up to four Arm® Cortex®-A55 cores capable of running Linux, along with two Cortex-M33 cores and two Cortex-M7 cores to offer increased real-time processing capability. NXP's Real-Time Edge software framework enables developers to realize designs with an optimal combination of real-time and application-level tasks running across any of these cores. In addition, a variety of third-party purpose-built commercial operating systems such as QNX Neutrino and Green Hills Integrity are available to harness the compute capabilities. It also features an integrated functional safety island, along with configurable safety partition, to support IEC61508 SIL2 and ISO26262 ASIL-B compliance.

Purpose-Built for Complex Networking Environments

The i.MX 94 family includes the first i.MX applications processor to integrate a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet TSN switch, featuring fast initialization and support for low power modes. NXP’s real-time edge software supports a wide variety of industrial protocols from legacy implementations to the latest developments such as OPC-UA FX and OPC-UA PubSub. With hardware support for network virtualization, the i.MX 94 family supports software-defined networking, which is key to enabling complex, multicore use-cases based on open standards such as XDP and DPDK. The i.MX 94 family supports traditional serial fieldbus protocols such as Profibus, Modbus, CANopen and IO-Link, as well as Ethernet-based real-time networking protocols, such as Profinet, EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, CC-Link, and more. Additionally, the TSN implementation of these protocols, including AVB/TSN, Ethernet OPC-UA, Profinet Over TSN and more, are also supported. This makes the i.MX 94 family well-suited for current and future industrial automation applications.

Advanced Security Protects Against Quantum Attacks

The i.MX 94 family is NXP’s first applications processor to support post-quantum, public key cryptography, allowing it to withstand attacks by quantum computers, and manage security of equipment over a long lifecycle. The integrated EdgeLock Secure Enclave (Advanced Profile) allows it to set the equipment and restore it to a trusted state at any time and provides advanced security capabilities, including secure boot, secure debug and secure update of the processor based on post-quantum cryptography without compromising performance. It also features runtime protections, such as expelling an attacker with automatic recovery to a trusted state, or EdgeLock 2GO key management.

For industrial TSN and automotive connectivity applications, the i.MX 94 incorporates EdgeLock Accelerator (Prime), a crypto-accelerator enabling fast boot, and real-time, high-speed message signing, authentication and encryption at 5G speeds for secure communications.

The i.MX 94 family provides support for security standards such as IEC 62443 and ISO 21434, as well as upcoming regulations such as the Cyber Resilience Act in Europe. This gives OEMs and asset owners new means to handle and recover from cyber incidents in the field, preserving availability of equipment and limiting the impact of attacks.

Integrated NPU Delivers AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

Supported by NXP’s eIQ machine learning software development environment, NXP’s eIQ Neutron NPU delivers 0.5 TOPS of machine learning performance, enabling predictive maintenance and operator guidance in real time as well as defects scanning and machine diagnostics. The NPU provides highly adaptable and scalable security features by providing intrusion detection and protection with machine learning-assisted cybersecurity to keep critical systems and infrastructure safe from manipulation into the future.

Comprehensive Developer Enablement Across Systems Solutions

Delivering scalability across the larger i.MX portfolio, the i.MX 94 family supports a system-level design approach. This includes enablement with NXP’s PF9455 PMIC, a co-developed and cost-optimized power management solution. The i.MX 94 family seamlessly integrates with NXP’s broad, scalable portfolio of wireless solutions. This includes the IW612 tri-radio solution for industrial and IoT applications, designed to easily connect smart devices across protocols and ecosystems with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® 5.2 and 802.15.4. It also includes the highly integrated AW693 SoC, designed to deliver advanced automotive security with concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to enable multiple secure connections within the car, supporting the transition to software-defined vehicles.

Availability

The i.MX 94 family is expected to begin sampling in Q1 2025. For more information, please visit NXP.com/iMX94

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.28 billion in 2023. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, eIQ, EdgeLock and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2024 NXP B.V

Arm and Cortex are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates) in the US and/or elsewhere. The related technology may be protected by any or all of patents, copyrights, designs and trade secrets. All rights reserved.

