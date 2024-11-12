OKX Ventures Invests in Corn: an Ethereum Layer 2 Network Built for BTCfi

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of the global onchain technology company OKX , today announced its investment in Corn , marking a significant step toward introducing Bitcoin utility in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Powered by Arbitrum and integrated with Coinbase, Corn enables BTC holders to easily access the best of Ethereum DeFi. With a unique, secure and sustainable way to maximize Bitcoin’s potential, Corn has already reached significant milestones as it's the first Ethereum L2 network that uses a hybrid tokenized Bitcoin (BTCN) as its gas token, and the first Bitcoin-secured network by Babylon with liquidity support for BTC LSTs.

At the heart of Corn’s innovation is BTCN, a hybrid tokenized Bitcoin backed 1:1 by native BTC. This unique approach allows BTC holders to participate in Ethereum DeFi while using their BTC for gas fees, maintaining Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition. Users can bridge their BTC to the Ethereum ecosystem with a simple one-click process.

The network’s ecosystem development is driven by its staking program through CORN tokens (popCORN), enabling community members to direct yield to ecosystem applications. This approach ensures sustainable growth and incentivizes active participation in the network’s development.

