Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecasted to Reach USD 12,359.1 Million by 2032, With a CAGR of 15.6% | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

According to the latest study by Polaris Market Research, the autonomous mobile robots market size is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2032. The market was valued at USD 3,370.0 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 12,359.1 million by 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Are Autonomous Mobile Robots?

Autonomous mobile robots are robots capable of navigating their surrounding environment without being directly overseen by an operator. These robots are preprogrammed to navigate their environment, usually by mapping out their work areas to create paths. Also, they can change their path if there is an obstacle in their way. Autonomous mobile robots make use of advanced technologies and devices such as sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to avoid obstacles and move efficiently.

Autonomous mobile robots can be used for a wide range of tasks, ranging from product sorting to order fulfillment and returns handling. They can also be used in dangerous environments without the need for guiding infrastructure. These robots find applications in several industries, including hospitals, e-commerce, grocery, and pharma. With rising government initiatives aimed at the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies, the autonomous mobile robots market sales are anticipated to rise in the upcoming years.

Report Attributes and Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 3,370.0 million Market value in 2032 USD 12,359.1 million CAGR 15.6% from 2024–2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2032 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Key Highlight of Report

Various factors, including new product introductions and the growing need to streamline logistics, are driving the market for autonomous mobile robots

The autonomous mobile robots market is primarily segmented based on component, type, battery type, application, payload capacity, end use, and region

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Who Are Market Key Players?

Leading market players are making significant investments in R&D to expand their product offerings. These companies focus on improving robot capabilities, such as artificial intelligence and sensor integration, to provide more efficient and adaptable solutions. The autonomous mobile robots market key players are:

ABB

BALYO

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Boston Dynamics

JBT

Jungheinrich AG

Karter

KUKA AG

LexxPluss

What Are Top Market Developments?

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

New Product Introductions : Companies are making significant investments in research and development for the introduction of innovative and efficient robots. The advent of new and improved products maintains competitiveness in the market.

: Companies are making significant investments in research and development for the introduction of innovative and efficient robots. The advent of new and improved products maintains competitiveness in the market. Rising Need to Streamline Logistics : The automotive sector has complex supply chains that demand high precision and efficiency. Autonomous mobile robots can help manage the transportation of components and parts within manufacturing facilities, thereby reducing the risk of errors and reliance on manual labor.

: The automotive sector has complex supply chains that demand high precision and efficiency. Autonomous mobile robots can help manage the transportation of components and parts within manufacturing facilities, thereby reducing the risk of errors and reliance on manual labor. Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are introducing initiatives and policies for the implementation of Industry 4.0 manufacturing technologies. These initiatives, aimed at improving the efficiency and productivity of the manufacturing sector, are fueling the autonomous mobile robots market demand.

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

North America : North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The region’s robust growth is due to the presence of a robust healthcare sector and the introduction of healthcare-specific robots by automation firms. Also, high investments in medical technologies are creating a facilitative environment for the adoption of autonomous mobile robots.

: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The region’s robust growth is due to the presence of a robust healthcare sector and the introduction of healthcare-specific robots by automation firms. Also, high investments in medical technologies are creating a facilitative environment for the adoption of autonomous mobile robots. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. The presence of a concentrated automotive sector, especially in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China, primarily drives the regional market growth. Besides, investments and subsidies by regional governments are having a favorable impact on the autonomous mobile robots market expansion in Asia Pacific.





How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Component Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type Outlook:

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Goods-To-Person Picking Robots

Self-Driving Forklifts

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Battery Type Outlook:

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Application Outlook:

Assembly

Inventory Management

Sorting

Transportation

Others

By Payload Capacity Outlook:

Below 100 kg

100 kg - 500 kg

More than 500 kg

By End-Use Outlook:

Manufacturing Aerospace Automotive Chemical Defense Electronics FMCG Healthcare Plastics Others

Wholesale & Distribution E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Others



By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



