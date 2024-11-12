US Online Book Sales Market Research Report 2024: Flipping the Page, Industry will Continue Growing Due to Rising e-Commerce Sales with Amazon Dominating - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Book Sales in the US - Market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Online book sellers sell books online, including e-books and audiobooks. The industry is dominated by Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon), which popularized the sale of books online and was essential to the uptake of the e-book industry. Amazon has grown to account for more than four-fifths of all revenue from books sold online; as a result, many industry trends apply to and are a direct result of Amazon. The industry has continued to grow at a rapid pace as e-commerce has grown in popularity. Key to the industry's growth has been the rise of e-books, tied to the proliferation of e-readers such as Amazon's kindle and tablets like Apple's iPad.



This industry is composed of operators that sell books online, including e-books and audio books. Brick-and-mortar sales of these products are not included in the report.





Key Topics Covered:



About this Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvrxpv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.