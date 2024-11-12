US Online Book Sales Market Research Report 2024: Flipping the Page, Industry will Continue Growing Due to Rising e-Commerce Sales with Amazon Dominating - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Book Sales in the US - Market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Online book sellers sell books online, including e-books and audiobooks. The industry is dominated by Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon), which popularized the sale of books online and was essential to the uptake of the e-book industry. Amazon has grown to account for more than four-fifths of all revenue from books sold online; as a result, many industry trends apply to and are a direct result of Amazon. The industry has continued to grow at a rapid pace as e-commerce has grown in popularity. Key to the industry's growth has been the rise of e-books, tied to the proliferation of e-readers such as Amazon's kindle and tablets like Apple's iPad.

This industry is composed of operators that sell books online, including e-books and audio books. Brick-and-mortar sales of these products are not included in the report.


