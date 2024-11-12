Latin America Telecom Towers Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 by Ownership, Installation Type and Country - Featuring Profiles of Key Players American Tower, SBA Communications, Phoenix Towers Int'l & More

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Telecom Towers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America Telecom TowerMarket size is estimated at USD 28.48 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 32.76 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.84% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



Latin America's telecom tower sector is dynamic, propelled by rising mobile penetration, the rollout of 4G and 5G networks, and surging demands for high-speed internet. These towers serve as vital infrastructure, underpinning the region's communication networks for mobile and wireless services.

Market Insights

As of March 2023, 5G services had been commercially launched in eight Latin American countries, with several others poised to join the trend. While 5G coverage predominantly centers on major urban hubs, a noticeable uptick has been observed in deployment rates across the region. Projections from Ericsson suggest that by the close of 2026, 5G subscriptions could command a substantial 43% share of the mobile market in Latin America. The deployment and expansion of 4G and 5G networks across Latin America are major drivers of telecom tower demand. These advanced networks require a denser infrastructure of towers to ensure widespread coverage and capacity. Therefore, with the increase in 4G/5G penetration, the sales of telecom towers will also increase in the region.

The growing mobile penetration in the region is also one of the major reasons for the growth of telecom towers in Latin America. According to The Mobile Economy Latin America 2024 report by GSMA, there will be 485 million mobile users in Latin America in the future, accounting for 72% of the population.

Telecom towers play a crucial role in providing the necessary infrastructure to deliver high-speed internet, prompting investments in tower deployment and modernization. According to the Latin America Digital Transformation Report 2023 by Atlantico, a venture capitalist firm, Latin America had significantly improved its Internet connectivity. Over the last decade, the region narrowed the gap with high-income nations and outpaced China.

There is a growing demand for high-speed internet services driven by remote work, online education, streaming services, and other digital activities. Digital entertainment is another key in the development of 5G. Video streaming services have seen a significant increase in demand in Latin America. In March 2024, Advanced Television, an online media company, reported that Latin America is projected to reach 165 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) subscribers by the close of 2029. Brazil is set to dominate, representing over 35% of the regional total. Notably, the region boasted 110 million SVOD subscribers in 2023.

Governments across Latin America are implementing policies and initiatives to improve telecommunications infrastructure, tower construction, and regulations to streamline the permitting process. For instance, the infrastructure-sharing policy requires operators to share their infrastructure with competitors in order to quickly expand the network coverage, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Latin America Telecom Tower Market Trends

5G Deployment Anticipated to Drive the Market

The deployment of 5G technology is significantly transforming the telecommunications landscape in Latin America. As countries in the region prepare to adopt and expand 5G networks, the demand for telecommunication towers is experiencing a substantial boost.

For instance, Ericsson projects that 5G will account for 44% of Latin America's mobile subscriptions by the end of 2027, with an estimated average monthly smartphone traffic of around 35 GB. This surge in 5G deployment signals a substantial growth opportunity for telecommunication towers in the region.

Telecom operators are compelled to expand their services in Latin America, owing to the growing demand from the region. For instance, according to GSMA, the monthly consumption of mobile data in Latin America as of 2024 is 11 GB per smartphone. This will quadruple to more than 40 GB by 2028. Apart from this, more than 230 million Latin Americans and 22.8 million Caribbean residents are still offline due to existing gaps in usage and coverage. Therefore, to cater to the increasing internet demand and the increase in penetration, telecommunication vendors are installing new towers and densifying the existing network, ultimately boosting the demand for towers in the region.

The region is witnessing an increase in investments in the private 5G field as well. Owing to the industrial demand and rising IoT applications, many foreign companies are investing in Latin America. For instance, in October 2023, Jacto, a Brazilian multinational in the machinery sector, chose Nokia to roll out Latin America's inaugural industrial-grade private wireless network, combining 4.9 G/LTE and 5G technologies. This initiative supported Jacto's 5G Smart Factory project in Pompeia, Sao Paulo, Brazil, covering 96,000 square meters. The factory will feature cutting-edge amenities, including an automated painting system, autonomous vehicle management, and advanced storage solutions. Nokia's selection was based on its renowned Modular Private Wireless solution, leveraging 5G NSA technology. Operating on the 700 MHz band for 4.9 G/LTE and the 3.7 GHz band for 5G, this network will ensure pervasive connectivity with high capacity and ultra-low latency, essential for the success of the 5G Smart Factory. Additionally, Nokia will offer installation, configuration, training, and operational support services.

Similarly, in March 2024, Nestle partnered with Ericsson to roll out a private 5G network in Latin America. This collaboration leveraged Ericsson's Private 5G solution, promising data transfer speeds up to 25 times faster than 4G. The focus lies on bolstering business-critical applications, demanding ultra-fast response times in the millisecond range.

Brazil Expected to Hold a Major Share of the Market

Brazil, with its vast geographical expanse and large population, is positioned to be a significant player in the Latin American telecommunication tower market. The country's economic scale, urbanization trends, and proactive government policies create a conducive environment for substantial growth in telecommunications infrastructure.

Brazil is the largest country in Latin America, with a population of over 210 million people. The demand for mobile and broadband services is continuously growing, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and the need for high-speed internet connectivity. For instance, according to the 2023 GSMA report for 5G in Latin America, Brazil is expected to have more than 1 million 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers by 2025.

The expanding 5G network in Brazil is expected to be a major driving factor for the market's growth. In March 2024, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Brazil, greenlit the licensing and activation of 5G technology stations in 395 more municipalities. This expansion elevated the tally of municipalities with 5G coverage to 3,678, encompassing about 181.3 million Brazilians, representing approximately 85% of the nation's population.

The Brazilian government has been proactive in implementing policies and initiatives to enhance the telecommunications sector. Supportive government policies facilitate faster deployment of telecom towers and attract investments from both domestic and international players. For instance, The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) greenlit the licensing and activation of 5G technology stations in 395 more municipalities. This expansion elevated the tally of municipalities with 5G coverage to 3,678, encompassing about 181.3 million Brazilians, representing approximately 85% of the nation's population.

The Brazilian government is actively working to enhance high-speed internet connectivity in rural Brazil. One of its key initiatives, the ConectaBR program, focuses on bolstering mobile broadband quality and coverage, particularly in favelas (shanty towns) and rural regions. This is achieved through collaborations with or mandates for service providers. The program has a baseline of 100 Mbps download speeds for 5G and 10 Mbps for 4G networks.

Latin America Telecom Tower Industry Overview



The Latin American telecommunication tower market is fragmented, with the presence of major players like American Towers and Phoenix Towers International. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, agreements, innovations, and acquisitions to enhance their service offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

November 2023: Liberty Latin America Ltd announced an agreement with Phoenix Tower International to monetize around 1,300 mobile tower sites spanning Panama, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Barbados, and the British Virgin Islands. This deal also includes plans to enhance coverage, with Liberty Latin America and PTI jointly constructing an additional 500 sites over the next five years. With these combined efforts, the total proceeds are set to reach USD 407 million. The net proceeds from this transaction are earmarked for debt reduction and strategic investments in Liberty Latin America's ventures.

January 2024: KKR bolstered its Latin American digital infrastructure presence by acquiring approximately 1,100 wireless towers from Tigo Colombia. This move not only expanded KKR's global infrastructure fund but also underscored its strategic focus on the region. The deal involved Tigo Colombia entrusting the towers to KKR's Global Infrastructure Investors IV.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definitions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Analysis of macro-economic scenarios (Recession, Russia-Ukraine crisis, etc.)

4.3 Analysis of regulatory policies and guidelines for the telecom infrastructure industry (Country-wise regulatory policies for major Latin American countries)

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4.1 TowerCos, OEMs, MNOs, MVNOs, repair/maintenance vendors, etc.



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Huge smartphone usage

5.1.2 Increase in data-driven transformation (including video streaming, social media, and online gaming)

5.1.3 5G deployments driving momentum for tower leasing

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High infrastructure costs associated with telecom infrastructure

5.2.2 Environmental concerns about power supply systems to towers

5.3 Overview of Infrastructure Sharing in the Telecom Tower Industry

5.3.1 Active and passive infrastructure sharing

5.4 Key metrics related to the telecom tower industry in Latin America

5.4.1 Total number of towers in Latin America

5.4.2 Total Number of towers in major 12 countries, 2024-2029

5.4.3 Tower density (based on per million population and per square kilometer of the land area) in major 12 countries, 2024

5.4.4 Tower ownership by operator (MNO, MNO owned towerco, independent towerco) in major 12 countries, 2024-2029

5.4.5 5G network deployments in Latin American countries, 2023

5.4.6 Impact of 5G Deployments on Steel Structures for Telecom Towers

5.4.6.1 Increased loads and potential reinforcement needs

5.4.6.2 Stringent safety requirements and inspections

5.4.6.3 Emerging trends in steel tower design and construction (DAS, monopole designs, Lightweight and high-strength steel, etc.)

5.4.7 Overview of various types of telecom towers



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Ownership

6.1.1 MNOs

6.1.2 MNO owned TowerCo

6.1.3 Independent TowerCo

6.2 By Installation Type

6.2.1 Rooftop

6.2.2 Ground-based

6.3 By Country

6.3.1 Brazil

6.3.2 Mexico

6.3.3 Colombia

6.3.4 Peru

6.3.5 Argentina

6.3.6 Paraguay

6.3.7 Rest of Latin America



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 American Tower

7.1.2 SBA Communications

7.1.3 Phoenix Towers International

7.1.4 IHS Towers

7.1.5 America Movil

7.1.6 Millicom International Cellular (MIC) (Lati)



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bulz45

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.