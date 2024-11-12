US Religious Organizations Research Report 2024: Declining Member Numbers Have Been Hurting Church Donations and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Religious Organizations in the US - Market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Religious organizations comprise establishments that provide religious worship or promote religious activities, such as houses of worship, convents, monasteries and religiously affiliated community centers. This industry doesn't include schools and hospitals operated by religious organizations. Over the past five years, revenue, measured in total donations to religious organizations, grew at a CAGR of 1.0% to $157.2 billion, including a 0.5% increase in 2023. Profit has remained stable, reaching 12.7% of revenue in 2023.
This industry consists of religious organizations that provide religious worship or promote religious activities for both organized religions and smaller faiths that are not recognized in mainstream religious teaching. Operators include churches, temples, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship, in addition to convents, monasteries and religiously affiliated community centers. This industry does not include schools and hospitals operated by religious organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
Jargon & Glossary
