South Africa Health and Beauty Spa Market Report 2024 - Spend on Spa Products and Services has Continued to Grow In Line with a Growing Middle Class and Wellness Tourism Industry

South African health and beauty spa revenue grew significantly in 2022 and 2023 following a substantial drop in revenue due to the pandemic.

There are many spa facilities and many players, with a few well-known companies having multiple facilities. The industry was ranked as the 20th largest spa market by revenue, accounting for just 1% of the global industry. Spend on spa products and services has continued to grow in line with a growing middle class and wellness tourism industry, and an interest in healthy living and stress reduction.

This report on the health and beauty spa industry in South Africa includes information on revenue and growth, and its evolution with the emergence of new wellness treatments. There is information on the industry's relationship with the cosmetics and tourism industries, medical procedures and independent and informal spas, notable players, corporate actions, and opportunities for SMES.

The report includes profiles of 20 companies including major players such as Sorbet, Amani, Mangwanani and Life Day Spa, and independent and boutique spas such as One and Only, Pezula and Twelve Apostles.

South Africa Health and Beauty Spa Market Trends

Destination spas that combine spa services with luxury accommodation, dining, wellness activities and experiential packages.

Growing demand for anti-ageing treatments.

Growing demand for holistic wellness treatments and preventative care.

Increase in mobile spas and group sessions for events and wellness days.

Increased focus on and a growing market for male grooming and wellness services.

Introduction of customisable membership and loyalty programmes.

Partnerships with companies to provide corporate wellness programmes.

Rapid growth in wellness tourism.

Spas are incorporating stress reduction and mental wellness programmes.

South Africa Health and Beauty Spa Market Opportunities

Collaborations and partnerships with hotels, restaurants or local attractions.

Developing flexible membership plans and loyalty programmes.

Expanding services to include male-specific treatments.

Providing mobile and on-demand spa services for events, corporate wellness programmes or private parties.

Providing specialised treatments.

Spas can tap into wellness tourism by providing holistic wellness experiences.

South Africa Health and Beauty Spa Market Challenges

Consumer concerns regarding pricing of treatments and products.

Continuous training to keep up with new techniques and technologies.

High operational costs and cost of implementing sustainable practices.

High-sensitivity to economic instability and downturns.

Need to diversify services beyond traditional treatments.

Risk of market saturation, with a high urban concentration of spas.

Shortage and high turnover of adequately trained and qualified professionals.

South Africa Health and Beauty Spa Market Outlook

The outlook ranges from cautiously optimistic to promising, with the pace and nature of growth dependent on several factors.

There is increasing demand for wellness and self-care services, including male wellness.

South Africa's appeal as a wellness tourism destination is growing.

The market is not considered overtraded, with businesses increasing investment in technology, new treatments and techniques and providing personalised products.

While the industry does cater largely for more affluent people, there is a growing trend to making wellness services more accessible, with more affordable options.

Growth may be hampered by affordability issues.

