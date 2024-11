12 November 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 8 November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 39.87 pence.

END

