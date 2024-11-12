Eutelsat partners with Clear Blue Technologies for innovative smart energy solutions supporting connectivity access across Africa

New partnership to deliver energy-efficient connectivity solutions aimed at rural and remote communities where access to stable electricity remains a hurdle





Eutelsat will integrate Clear Blue’s energy technology into its GEO Konnect and LEO OneWeb platforms to optimize broadband quality and prioritize applications based on real-time power conditions

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. ("Clear Blue" or the "Company") (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) is pleased to announce that Eutelsat Group has entered a partnership with Clear Blue Technologies, the industry frontrunner in smart energy solutions. This collaboration will expand and improve connectivity solutions across Africa by launching state-of-the-art, power-efficient broadband services to support businesses, community WiFi networks, even in the most energy-constrained environments.

In regions where access to stable electricity is a hurdle, the convergence of intelligent power management with world-class IP connectivity is paramount. Eutelsat will integrate Clear Blue’s energy technology capabilities into its GEO Konnect and LEO OneWeb platforms. The new solutions will offer reliable, sustainable, and scalable connectivity solutions that empower enterprises and transform communities across the continent.

The new offer will feature:

Smart Load Shedding : Ensuring consistent and high-speed critical connectivity, even in scenarios with limited power availability, to keep essential services operational.

: Ensuring consistent and high-speed critical connectivity, even in scenarios with limited power availability, to keep essential services operational. Adaptive Broadband Quality : Adaptability that intelligently modulates broadband service in real-time based on power levels, maximizing performance and user experience.

: Adaptability that intelligently modulates broadband service in real-time based on power levels, maximizing performance and user experience. Intelligent Power Monitoring and Savings: Advanced systems that not only prevent power abuse but also drive energy efficiency, resulting in significant cost reductions for end users.



Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat, said: “Our strategic partnership with Clear Blue marks a significant leap forward in our mission to expand digital inclusion across Africa. Eutelsat’s expertise in power optimization, combined with Clear Blue’s smart energy management technologies, enables us to deliver new, sustainable connectivity solutions. This collaboration will empower communities, bridge digital divides, and ensure access to critical broadband services, regardless of local power infrastructure.”

Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue Technologies said: “Connecting the unconnected across Africa represents that largest global growth potential for connectivity services. Power and connectivity together have been shown to be critical to successful roll outs, and more importantly, ongoing service quality and reliability. Eutelsat’s innovative approach to combining Smart Power technology with energy management of its communications technology will deliver unparalleled service at a compelling price point within the market.”

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

Nik@SophicCapital.com

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

