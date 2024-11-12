Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Trends and Opportunities, 2024-2033, Featuring Applied Materials, ASML, Microtronic, Toray Industries, Tokyo Electron & Other Major Players

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.59 billion in 2023 to $6.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increase in semiconductor production, heightened data processing needs, expansion of semiconductor foundries, rising demand for energy-efficient devices, and larger wafer sizes.



The semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for electronics, the expansion of IoT devices, growth in automotive electronics, an increasing focus on semiconductor quality, and growing research and development in semiconductor manufacturing. Major trends during this period include advancements in semiconductor technology, the miniaturization of electronic devices, the development of 5G technology, improvements in inspection techniques, and a high adoption of automation in manufacturing.



The increasing demand for electronic goods is projected to drive the growth of the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market. For example, a February 2024 report by USwitch, a UK-based online comparison service, indicated that the UK had 71.8 million mobile connections at the start of 2022, surpassing the population by 4.2 million and reflecting a 3.8% increase from the previous year. By 2025, the UK population is expected to reach 68.3 million, with about 95% of people, or around 65 million, predicted to be smartphone users. Consequently, the growing demand for electronic goods is boosting the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market.



Leading companies in the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market are developing advanced products, such as non-patterned wafer surface inspection systems, to detect and analyze surface defects early in the manufacturing process. For instance, in March 2024, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, a Japan-based company specializing in semiconductor wafer inspection equipment, introduced the LS9300AD. This advanced system inspects both the front and backside of non-patterned wafer surfaces for particles and defects. It integrates conventional dark-field laser scattering detection with a new Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) inspection function, enabling it to identify irregular and shallow microscopic defects. The LS9300AD uses a wafer edge grip method and a rotating stage to ensure thorough inspection of both sides of the wafer. This innovative system reduces inspection costs and improves yield for semiconductor wafer and device manufacturers by providing high-sensitivity and high-throughput detection of microscopic defects.



In July 2024, Merck, a US-based science and technology company, acquired Unity-SC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition strengthens Merck's portfolio in the semiconductor industry and positions the company to leverage growth opportunities in artificial intelligence, allowing it to offer integrated solutions for developing next-generation chips. Unity-SC is a France-based manufacturer of semiconductor wafer inspection equipment.



North America was the largest region in the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Type: Optical Inspection Systems; Electron Beam Inspection Systems; Other Types

2) By Application: Defect Detection; Metrology Or Measurement; Overlay Inspection; Wafer Edge Inspection; Film Thickness Measurement; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Foundries; Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)



