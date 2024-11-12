Meat Processing Equipment World Market Report 2024, Featuring Duravant, Equipamientos Carnicos, Fortifi Food Processing Solutions, JBT, Marel HF, Minerva Omega and Nemco Food Equipment

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing Equipment World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Meat processing requires a range of specialized machinery to handle various stages of production. Essentially, the equipment required for the entire processing operation comprises cutting and slicing machinery, machines for blending & grinding, units for tenderizing & dicing, and systems for smoking & massaging. Moreover, it is essential to have filling & packaging equipment for placing meat into casing or containers, while vacuum-sealing machines help maintain freshness. Cooking & preserving equipment also help ensure the safety of meat and prolong its shelf life.
Processed meat products have a variety of uses, such as fresh processed meats, precooked meats, raw cooked meats, cured meats, dried meats, and raw fermented meats. Every application employs distinct processing methods to satisfy consumer needs for convenience, flavor and preservation.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Meat Processing Equipment at high level by meat, type, equipment type, application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
Report Scope:
Meat Type
- Beef
- Pork
- Mutton
- Others
Equipment Type
- Cutting/Slicing
- Blending
- Dicing
- Grinding
- Massaging & Marinating
- Smoking
- Tenderizing
- Other Equipment
Application
- Fresh Processed
- Raw Cooked Meat
- Raw Fermented Meat
- Precooked
- Cured Meat
- Dried Meat
- Other Applications
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Meat Processing Equipment market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Companies Profiled:
- Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation
- Biro Manufacturing Company
- Duravant
- Equipamientos Carnicos
- Fortifi Food Processing Solutions
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Heat and Control
- Illinois Tool Works
- JBT
- Marel HF
- Minerva Omega Group
- Nemco Food Equipment
- The Middleby Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Meat Type
- Equipment Type
- Application
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by Meat Type
- Market Demand by Equipment Type
- Market Demand by Application
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Improved Product Life and Human Health with Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) in Meat Processing
- Integration of Automation and Machine Vision in the Meat Processing Industry
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
