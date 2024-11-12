Europe Generative AI Market Research Report 2023-2033 Featuring Prominent Players - Google DeepMind and Synthesia

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Generative AI Market: Focus on Business Process, Type, Technology, Offering, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe generative AI market is projected to reach $68.79 billion by 2033 from $3.99 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 32.92% during the forecast period 2023-2033

Artificial intelligence (AI) that is generative in nature is a state-of-the-art technology that is driving innovation throughout Europe and drastically changing the field of AI applications. In contrast to conventional artificial intelligence systems that are restricted to particular, pre-established tasks, generative AI has the exceptional capacity to independently produce new content, such as text, images, music, and even movies.





Advanced algorithms and neural networks that enable machines to comprehend, analyze, and synthesize complex data patterns are what enable this transformational potential. Generative AI is able to simulate human creativity by utilizing probabilistic modeling and deep learning to produce content that closely resembles human-generated content. Iterative training methods improve the comprehension and realistic and cohesive content generation of these AI models.



These models can produce content based on specific input criteria, such as text prompts, visual descriptions, or audio samples, resulting in customizable and adaptive outputs. Moreover, generative AI can incorporate feedback mechanisms to continuously enhance the quality and relevance of its generated content over time. With a wide range of applications, generative AI offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth in various sectors across Europe.



Market Introduction



The demand for creative content production across several industries and the development of artificial intelligence technologies are propelling the rapid expansion of the European generative AI market. Marketing, entertainment, design, and healthcare are just a few of the industries that are undergoing a change thanks to generative AI, which includes algorithms that can produce text, images, music, and videos.



Businesses in Europe are using generative AI to improve workflows, personalize experiences, and boost creative processes. The region is positioned as a leader in this revolutionary field because of its considerable investment in AI technologies and emphasis on research and development.



Furthermore, ethical AI use is emphasized by European regulatory frameworks, which guarantees that technologies comply with safety regulations and societal norms. The market is ready as businesses continue to see how generative AI can boost productivity and innovation.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe generative AI market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and contracts to strengthen their position in the generative AI market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe generative AI market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major companies offering generative AI solutions designed for various applications. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe generative AI market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis: The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.



Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Google DeepMind

Synthesia Limited.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 64 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $68.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.9% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Market Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Ongoing Generative AI Trends

1.1.2.1 Shadow AI

1.1.2.2 Edge Computing for Generative AI

1.1.2.3 Multimodal AI

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Regulatory Implications

1.1.3.2 Generative AI Market: Stakeholders

1.1.3.2.1 Cloud Platform Providers

1.1.3.2.2 Hardware Providers

1.1.3.2.3 API/API-as-a-Service Providers

1.1.3.2.4 End Users

1.1.4 Artificial Intelligence Industry: Current and Future Outlook

1.1.5 Generative AI Innovation Timeline: By Type

1.1.6 Start-Up and Investment Landscape

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Advancements in Machine Learning and AI Technologies

1.2.1.2 Availability of Big Data

1.2.1.3 Public and Media Interest

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Ethical and Regulatory Challenges

1.2.2.2 Public Perception and Trust

1.2.2.3 Data Inaccuracy

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Ethical AI Development and Bias Mitigation Services

1.2.3.2 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Offerings



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 U.K.

2.3.7 Application

2.3.8 Product

2.3.9 Germany

2.3.10 Application

2.3.11 Product

2.3.12 France

2.3.13 Application

2.3.14 Product

2.3.15 Rest-of-Europe

2.3.16 Application

2.3.17 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Google DeepMind

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2022

3.2.2 Synthesia Limited.

3.2.2.1 Overview

3.2.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.2.7 Market Share, 2022



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9wc54

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment