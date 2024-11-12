SeekOut Expands CHRO Council, Announces New Members

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut , the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today welcomed two new members to its CHRO Council: Penny Stoker, who recently retired as Talent Leader for Executive Functions at EY and Ian Ziskin, President, EXec EXcel Group LLC. As part of the council, which serves as SeekOut’s Board of Advisors, Stoker and Ziskin will offer guidance to the company and its customers.

In her most recent role, Penny Stoker provides end-to-end talent support for functional leadership at EY. During her time there, Stoker established EY’s approach to People Experience, leading a cross-functional business network to put humans at the center of decisions, which drives simpler, more people-centric perspectives in internal processes. Prior to EY, Stoker held human resource leadership positions at AstraZeneca, Amersham, Internet Capital Group, CIGNA and Coopers & Lybrand before its acquisition by PwC.

A widely recognized and trusted advisor, Ian Ziskin’s global business leadership experience includes CHRO and other senior roles with three Fortune 100 corporations – Northrop Grumman, Qwest Communications and TRW. He is co-founder of the Consortium for Change (C4C), a community network of coaches and consultants; co-founder of the CHREATE Project, designed to address the future of work of HR; author or editor of four books; and an Adjunct Professor at the Binghamton University School of Management MBA program.

“We created the SeekOut CHRO Council to give our customers direct access to talent leaders like them, who know how to build strategies that promote workforce agility and organizational longevity,” said Bryce Winkelman, Chief Business and Revenue Officer at SeekOut. “With decades of practical experience between them, Penny and Ian know firsthand what it takes to navigate a dynamic landscape, a perfect complement to our existing members.”

Other members of the SeekOut CHRO Council include Jeff Diana , former CHRO at Calendly and Atlassian; Pramukh Jeyathilak , co-founder and CEO of TalentLign; David Landman, Ph.D. , former Head of Talent Development at Goldman Sachs; Dermot O’Brien , former Chief Transformation Officer and CHRO at ADP; Annie Rihn , former Vice President of Talent at Discord and Zillow; and Betty Thompson , former Chief People Officer at Booz Allen and Chair of the SHRM Board of Directors.

In conjunction with its CHRO Council members, SeekOut is hosting a five-part workshop series delivering the insights needed to drive business success in today’s market. The first event in the series, “Strategic Workforce Planning: How to Get the Right People Involved,” will launch today, November 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. For more information about these workshops, including registration, visit https://info.seekout.com/CHRO-council-workshop-series.html .