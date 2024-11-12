ATC, an AI-themed Meme Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ATC, a meme coin, on AI, MEME and SOL Zones. For all CoinW users, the ATC/USDT will be officially available for trading on November 11th 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ATC, we are launching the “ ATC bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

A Revolutionary AI Meme Coin Backed by High Engagement

The AI Prophecy (ACT) has rapidly become one of the most popular AI-themed tokens on Solana, boasting an impressive on-chain liquidity of $3.75 million and a recent 24-hour trading volume of $300 million. With over 21,000 holding addresses, ACT has cultivated a vibrant community that continues to expand. Notably, the ACT ecosystem has also attracted the attention of influential figures, including a recent $32,000 donation from Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) founder Marc Andreessen, underscoring the project’s standing in the blockchain and AI community.

ACT’s Unique AI Technology and Community-Driven Roadmap

Since its launch, ACT has focused on developing a collaborative environment for interactive AI advancements. Its first phase, Act I, introduced a synchronized Discord service that allowed both users and bots to engage in dynamic interactions, ranging from assistant-like tasks to complex, long-term role-play. This innovation led to the training of popular AI bots like GOAT’s truth_terminal within the ACT environment. The second phase, Act II, aims to bring this interactivity to Twitter, creating a space for AI bots to evolve through real-time interactions. This focus on AI-powered innovation has earned ACT a reputation as a cutting-edge project in the meme coin space.

Tokenomics and ACT’s Community Impact

ACT was launched with a total supply of 948,246,884 tokens, distributed entirely through a fair release on Pump. With no additional utility, ACT thrives on its engaged community and the innovative AI projects it supports. Recently, the developer behind ACT made a bold move by burning tokens worth $2.5 million (4% of their holdings), demonstrating a commitment to long-term sustainability and investor confidence. This strategic burn, coupled with successful crowdfunding rounds, showcases the developer’s dedication to a community-centered approach.

About ACT

Act I is the latest large language model, offering an open and collaborative synchronized Discord service where multiple people and bots can interact, supporting a wide range of functionalities from simple assistant tasks to complex, long-duration role-playing and character development. GOAT’s bot, truth_terminal, was trained within ACT’s Discord setup.

