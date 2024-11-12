IN8bio Announces Plenary Oral Presentation at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

Plenary Oral Presentation at SNO will provide latest clinical trial results from the previously enrolled INB-200 studies of autologous gamma-delta T cells for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM)



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced an upcoming plenary oral presentation at the 29th Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), being hosted November 21 – 24, 2024 in Houston, TX. IN8bio will provide longer-term follow-up and additional data demonstrating the activity of its DRI gamma-delta T cell approach in solid tumors from the Phase 1 trial of INB-200. In June 2024, preliminary clinical data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, demonstrating that 92% of evaluable patients treated in the investigator-initiated trial exceeded the median progression-free survival of 7 months typically observed using standard-of-care therapy with concomitant temozolomide (TMZ).

Details for the SNO oral presentation are as follows:

Title: INB-200: Fully Enrolled Phase 1 Study of Gene-Modified Autologous Gamma-Delta (γδ) T Cells in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Patients Receiving Maintenance Temozolomide (TMZ)

Presenter: Mina Lobbous, MD, MSPH, Assistant Professor, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine

Abstract #: CTIM-09

Session Name: Abstract Session – Clinical Trials

Date and Time: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:25 AM - 11:35 AM CST

The abstract will be available online and can be accessed via the conference website at SNO 29th Annual Meeting & Education Day.

