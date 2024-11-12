Gauzy Ltd. Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months 2024 Results

Delivers Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 24.6% Driven by Broad-Based Strength Across Segments

Announces Ground-Breaking Customer Wins Across All Divisions with Major OEMs

Accelerating Demand, Driving Record Backlog Levels

Narrows Adjusted Net Loss for the Quarter, Continuing Path to Improved Profitability

Reiterates Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance Range

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”), a global leader of vision and light control technologies, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Third Quarter 2023)

Revenues of $23.3 million increased 24.6% compared to $18.7 million

Gross margin of 23.9% declined 290 basis points compared to 26.8%

Net loss of $5.5 million compared to a net loss of $21.3 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted net loss of $7.8 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $9.8 million

Total available liquidity of $44.4 million, including cash of $9.4 million and $35.0 million undrawn credit facility at quarter end



Nine Months 2024 Highlights (Compared to Third Quarter 2023)

Revenues of $72.4 million increased 29.2% compared to $56.0 million

Gross margin of 25.4% increased 100 basis points compared to 24.4%

Net loss of $41.8 million compared to a net loss of $58.6 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted net loss of $25.6 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $25.6 million

“Our third quarter revenue was in line with our pre-announced expectations, with strong 24.6% growth reflecting our premier position as a global leader in vision and light control technologies,” commented Eyal Peso, Gauzy Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our comprehensive capabilities, spanning from cutting-edge R&D through large-scale manufacturing, continue to drive strong demand across all our segments. We're seeing particularly robust traction in our core markets, from advanced aircraft shading systems to sophisticated transportation safety solutions and energy-efficient architectural applications.”

“To meet this growing demand, we've taken decisive action by adding a second shift at our French production facility,” Mr. Peso continued. “This doubling of shifts represents a strategic advance in our ability to accelerate shipments through the dedicated efforts of our stable and resilient workforce and better position our business for improved profitability. Prior labor constraints and typical third quarter seasonality in Europe resulted in approximately $4 million of deliveries that we anticipate moving into the fourth quarter and early 2025. I’m pleased to say that we have already begun fulfilling such backlog of orders. Accelerating momentum for our innovative solutions continues to build, as reflected in our fourth quarter guidance for a step up in revenue into year-end.”

Mr. Peso concluded, “With Ferrari, one of the most iconic OEMs, with Yutong, the world’s largest bus manufacturer, and Ford on trucks, Gauzy serves some of the biggest and best names in the automotive industry with long-term supply agreements. They see the extraordinary value proposition that integrating our technology into their platforms represents, and their support underpins our strong growth trajectory. We are confident that investors will increasingly appreciate the intrinsic value of Gauzy, the same way that these customers and many others have entrusted us with an important part of their future growth.”

Top Q3 2024 Business Milestones and Accomplishments

Yutong, the world’s largest bus OEM, increased third quarter orders by 250% year-over-year, positioning Gauzy to extend its global share of buses using its Smart-Vision ADAS

Signed our largest-to-date Automotive serial production deal to deliver our LCG ® Smart Glass into an average of 50,000 cars per year for nine years with a major European OEM

Smart Glass into an average of 50,000 cars per year for nine years with a major European OEM Gauzy selected by Ferrari to supply its SPD smart glass technology to support the serial production of its first ever 4-seater offering for eight years

A major international airline contracts Gauzy for cabin shading with LCG ® Smart Glass on Boeing 737 MAX fleet

Smart Glass on Boeing 737 MAX fleet Selected by one of the largest cruise ship manufacturers to supply new terminal in Miami, Florida with over 11,000 sqft of LCG® Smart Glass Transparent Display Façade



Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of $23.3 million increased 24.6% compared to $18.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by existing and new customer accounts in the Safety Tech and Architecture divisions.

Gross profit for the third quarter of $5.6 million increased 11.5% compared to $5.0 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin for the third quarter decreased to 23.9% compared to 26.8% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to mix of revenues from products and divisions.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $14.3 million, up 3.2% compared to $13.9 million in the prior year quarter, mainly due to increases in payroll and related expenses, director related expenses, professional services and transaction expenses and selling and marketing costs, offset by decreases in materials expenses, subcontractors expenses and rent and maintenance costs. Total operating expenses include research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of $5.5 million compared to $21.3 million in the prior year quarter, mainly due to a decrease in financial expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted net loss for the third quarter of $7.8 million compared to $9.8 million in the prior year quarter, with the improvement primarily attributable to the adjustment of other financial expenses, net and non-cash fair value adjustments.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Performance

Safety-Tech Division Results

Safety-Tech revenue of $11.2 million in the third quarter increased 68.1% compared to $6.6 million in the prior year quarter on strong demand across the segment’s product lines. Gross profit of $2.1 million in the third quarter increased 39.1% compared to $1.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin of 19.0% in the third quarter compared to 23.0% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to product mix.

Aeronautics Division Results

Aeronautics revenue of $7.8 million in the third quarter decreased 7.6% as compared to $8.4 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit of $2.6 million in the third quarter decreased 15.2% as compared to $3.1 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin of 34.0% in the third quarter compared to 36.9% in the prior year period. The decrease in revenue, gross profit and gross margin reflects the shift in expected deliveries from the third quarter to coming quarters.

Architecture Division Results

Architecture revenue of $3.8 million in the third quarter increased 21.0% compared to $3.2 million in the prior year quarter, growing worldwide demand. Gross profit of $1.2 million in the third quarter increased 37.2% compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin of 31.4% in the third quarter compared to 27.6% in the prior year period, driven primarily by higher revenues, favorable product mix and operating efficiencies.

Automotive Division Results

Automotive revenue of $0.5 million in the third quarter increased 12.5% compared to $0.4 million in the prior year quarter. Gross loss of $0.1 million in the third quarter compared to a gross loss of $0.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $44.4 million, including $9.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $35.0 million of available capacity under its undrawn credit line. In June the Company completed its initial public offering, raising approximately $75 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, a portion of which was used to pay down debt. At quarter end total debt was $36.9 million, including $9.3 million of short-term receivable financings.

As of September 30, 2024 the Company had basic and diluted shares outstanding of 18,693,362 ordinary shares.

Guidance

The Company is reiterating its expectations for revenue in the fourth quarter 2024 to be in a range of $28 million to $34 million.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Gauzy will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and other information related to its business at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the “Investors” section of Gauzy’s website at www.investors.gauzy.com. For those unable to access the website, the conference call will be accessible domestically and internationally, by dialing (800) 717-1738 or (646) 307-1865, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to be connected to the Gauzy earnings conference call. To access the replay of the call, dial (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter the passcode 1121939.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track,” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include its anticipated revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as well as its expectations regarding the timing of the delivery of its shipments and the expanded backlog. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus (Registration No. 333-278675), dated June 5, 2024 and filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

NON-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to Gauzy’s financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables and related presentation materials may contain one or more of the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Loss Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Gauzy believes that these measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be comparable to companies in other industries or within the same industry with similarly titled measures of performance. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Net Loss. The Company defines Adjusted Net Loss as Net Loss, adjusting for certain financial expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, certain acquisition and debt raising related costs, non-cash fair value adjustments and expenses related to equity-based compensation and doubtful debts.

EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as Net Loss, excluding net financial expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding acquisition-related costs, one-time expenses and equity-based compensation expenses.

Net Loss Margin. The Company defines Net Loss Margin as Net Loss divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for the period divided by revenue for the same period.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided in this press release. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the U.S. GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to Non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.





GAUZY LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)





Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $23,258 $18,663 $72,396 $56,030 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 17,064 12,904 52,394 40,579 Depreciation and amortization 626 766 1,627 1,774 TOTAL COST OF REVENUES 17,690 13,670 54,021 42,353 GROSS PROFIT 5,568 4,993 18,375 13,677 Research and development expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below) 4,618 4,379 13,130 11,660 General and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below) 4,827 4,087 16,227 10,423 Sales and marketing expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below) 3,825 3,938 12,268 10,680 Depreciation and amortization 1,038 924 3,080 2,680 Other expenses (change in fair value of contingent consideration) 15 547 (23) 1,500 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 14,323 13,875 44,682 36,943 OPERATING LOSS (8,755) (8,882) (26,307) (23,266) OTHER INCOME 22 3 152 7 INTEREST EXPENSES (1,240) (4,088) (8,899) (9,024) OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) 4,424 (8,322) (6,745) (26,272) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, net (including amount reclassified from OCI reserve) 3,184 (12,410) (15,644) (35,296) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (5,549) (21,289) (41,799) (58,555) INCOME TAX EXPENSES (INCOME) (52) (20) 32 35 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $(5,497) $(21,269) $(41,831) $(58,590) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, net of tax NET ACTUARIAL GAIN (LOSS) (108) 35 100 227 FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION GAIN (LOSS) 373 (901) (615) (94) RECLASSIFICATION OF FAIR VALUE GAIN ON CHANGES OF OWN CREDIT RISK - - 4,317 - FAIR VALUE GAIN (LOSS) ON CHANGES OF OWN CREDIT RISK (810) 29 (6,204) 117 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(545) $(837) $(2,402) $250 NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $(6,042) $(22,106) $(44,233) $(58,340) LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $(0.29) $(1.69) $(3.81) $(14.47) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 18,685,841 5,263,600 10,972,169 4,050,359





GAUZY LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)







September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $9,364 $4,575 Restricted cash 87 130 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,302 and $904 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 20,191 19,671 Institutions 9,491 6,926 Inventories 16,095 13,174 Other current assets 4,013 2,045 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 59,241 46,521 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted long term bank deposit 136 127 Restricted investment in marketable securities 4,108 1,932 Operating lease right of use assets 11,019 12,377 Property and equipment, net 25,806 20,530 Other non-current assets 1,037 1,000 Intangible assets: Customer relationships 13,264 13,917 Technology 4,339 5,698 Goodwill 21,807 21,550 Other intangible asset 3,810 4,292 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 85,326 81,423 TOTAL ASSETS $144,567 $127,944 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term borrowing and current maturities of bank loans $4,305 $4,146 Short-term loan relating to factoring arrangements 9,296 10,032 Trade payables 14,270 13,989 Employee related obligations 9,974 8,745 Accrued expenses 5,878 6,767 Deferred revenues 816 742 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 2,056 2,494 Current maturities of finance lease liabilities 60 240 Acquisition earn-out liability - 2,997 Current maturities of long-term debt measured under the fair value option - 14,286 Warrants and phantom warrants to purchase ordinary shares 765 - Other current liabilities (including $442 and $0 due to related parties as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 3,458 448 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 50,878 64,886 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt measured under the fair value option (including $0 and $21,976 due to related parties as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 17,701 30,841 Convertible loans (CLAs) measured under the fair value option (including $0 and $9,780 due to related parties, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) - 55,940 Long-term bank loan 5,576 7,850 Warrants and phantom warrants to purchase preferred shares - 21,566 Operating lease liabilities 8,253 9,112 Finance lease liabilities 27 96 Long-term employee related obligations 1,640 1,868 Employee rights upon retirement 1,230 1,208 Other long-term liabilities 917 931 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 35,344 129,412 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES TOTAL LIABILITIES $86,222 $194,298 REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES:

Convertible Preferred Shares A, A-1, A-2 and A-3 (hereafter “Preferred Shares A”) (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 3,671,937 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 and 2,192,611 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively);

Convertible Preferred Shares B (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 439,091 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 and 333,366 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively);

Convertible Preferred Shares C (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 2,195,457 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 and 590,059 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $9,039 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

Convertible Preferred Shares D (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 2,195,457 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively, 0 and 1,587,881 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $64,152 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) TOTAL REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES $- $70,537 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY): Ordinary shares (49,200,191 and 16,987,315 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively; 18,693,362 and 5,276,184 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 865 320 Additional paid-in capital 274,058 35,134 Other comprehensive loss (2,917) (515) Accumulated deficit (213,661) (171,830) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $58,345 $(136,891) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $144,567 $127,944





GAUZY LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $(41,831) $(58,590) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,707 4,454 Gain from sale and sale of property and equipment, net (16) - Unrealized losses (gains) on restricted marketable securities (2,174) 2,096 Share-based compensation 4,346 1,973 Earn-out liability revaluation (23) 1,500 Non-cash financial expenses 11,214 29,424 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (17) (2,184) Other current assets 677 (804) Institutions (2,325) 573 Inventories (2,550) (2,300) Operating lease assets 1,697 1,280 Other non-current assets (10) (57) Trade payables (24) 3,651 Accrued expenses (1,009) 2,675 Payment of Earn-out (2,974) - Other current liabilities 674 49 Other long-term liabilities (33) 143 Employee related obligations 764 2,887 Employee rights upon retirement 63 307 Deferred revenues 70 (914) Operating lease liabilities (1,605) (1,383) Net cash used in operating activities (30,379) (15,220) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (7,057) (4,306) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 161 - Purchase of IP - (4,500) Net cash used in investing activities (6,896) (8,806) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from initial public offering 75,000 - Underwriters’ IPO costs (6,750) - IPO other costs (1,883) - Settlement of our current liability (200) - Proceeds from loans and issuance of warrants - 114 Payments in respect of bank borrowings (2,049) (1,817) Proceeds from exercise of options into ordinary shares 12 1 Financial lease payments (181) (231) Proceeds from (Payments to) short-term loan relating to factoring

arrangements, net (1,009) 173 Proceeds from redeemable convertible preferred shares - 1,316 Settlement of Phantom warrants (2,250) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans 11,750 20,646 Proceeds from long-term debt measured under the fair value option, net 29,149 - Payments of long-term debt measured under the fair value option (59,657) - Net cash provided by financing activities 41,932 20,202





GAUZY LTD.

SEGMENT REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT

(Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







For the period of three months ended September 30, 2024 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 7,808 3,841 459 11,150 23,258 Intersegment revenues 22 12 - - 34 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 2,646 1,202 (73) 2,123 5,898





For the period of three months ended September 30, 2023 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 8,448 3,175 408 6,632 18,663 Intersegment revenues 231 - - - 231 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 3,119 876 (113) 1,526 5,408





For the period of nine months ended September 30, 2024

Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 27,990 9,096 2,677 32,633 72,396 Intersegment revenues 1,783 116 - - 1,899 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 11,195 2,878 (606) 5,884 19,351





For the period of nine months ended September 30, 2023 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 23,259 9,520 1,066 22,185 56,030 Intersegment revenues 864 - - - 864 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 7,862 2,947 (229) 4,156 14,736





GAUZY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS

(unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands of USD) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (5,497) (21,269) $ (41,831) (58,590) Other financial (income) expenses $ (4,424) 8,322 $ 6,745 26,272 Purchase price accounting amortization $ 847 927 $ 2,500 2,575 Acquisition related costs and debt raising costs $ 189 395 $ 2,372 460 Non-cash fair value adjustments(1) $ 15 547 $ (23) 1,500 One-time expenses and project costs $ 39 - $ (91) 116 Equity-based compensation expense $ 1,023 1,149 $ 4,346 1,973 Doubtful debt expenses(2) $ 9 102 $ 398 99 Adjusted Net loss $ (7,799) (9,827) $ (25,584) (25,595)





(1) One-time expenses related to the Earn Out Agreement with the Sellers. (2) Doubtful debt expenses related to accounts receivable that we do not expect to collect; such amounts are not included in our net trade receivables.





GAUZY LTD.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to NON-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands of USD) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (5,497) (21,269) $ (41,831) (58,590) Income tax expenses (income) $ (52) (20) $ 32 35 Financial (income) expenses, net $ (3,184) 12,410 $ 15,644 35,296 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,664 1,690 $ 4,707 4,454 EBITDA $ (7,069) (7,189) $ (21,448) (18,805) Acquisition related costs and debt raising costs $ 190 395 $ 2,372 460 Non-cash fair value adjustments(1) $ 15 547 $ (23) 1,500 One-time expenses and project costs $ 39 - $ (91) 116 Equity-based compensation expense $ 1,022 1,149 $ 4,346 1,973 Doubtful debt expenses(2) $ 9 102 $ 398 99 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,794) (4,996) $ (14,446) (14,657) Net Loss Margin -24% -114% -58% -105% Adjusted EBITDA Margin -25% -27% -20% -26%





(1) One-time expenses related to the Earn Out Agreement with the Sellers. (2) Doubtful debt expenses related to accounts receivable that we do not expect to collect; such amounts are not included in our net trade receivables.





