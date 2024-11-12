Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

• Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference Location: New York, NY Date: Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 4:10-4:40 PM ET • Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Location: London, UK Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00-8:25 AM GMT • Event: Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Location: New York, NY Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 4:00-4:25 PM ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of each event for thirty days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical needs with novel oral therapies that can shift inflammation and immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting NLRP3, S1P1R and TYK2, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies for peripheral and neuroinflammatory diseases. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com