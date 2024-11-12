Automotive Braking Systems Report 2024 - Disc Brake Market Estimated at 314.4 Million Units in 2024 is Anticipated to Decrease to 301.5 Million units in 2029

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Braking Systems Q3 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report synthesizes data from multiple sources to offer a comprehensive overview of the global braking systems sector.



The global disc brake market is estimated at 314.4 million units in 2024 and is anticipated to decrease to 301.5 million units in 2029, registering a negative CAGR of 0.8% over 2024-29.

Performance automobiles now come standard with disc brakes. The same friction theory that drives drum brakes drives them, although they are less prone to damage from overheating and dry out more quickly when wet. This is due to the open-air construction of these brakes, as opposed to drum brakes, which are enclosed in a metal shell.



Report Scope

It encompasses an analysis of the following:

Latest Developments: This section provides information on recent deals and news relevant to the sector, gathered from a wide range of unstructured data sources, which is then analyzed and standardized to provide consumable information.

This section provides information on recent deals and news relevant to the sector, gathered from a wide range of unstructured data sources, which is then analyzed and standardized to provide consumable information. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis : This section offers an overview of patent filings within the sector, categorizing them by region, country, and leading applicants.

: This section offers an overview of patent filings within the sector, categorizing them by region, country, and leading applicants. Sector Forecast: This section delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including actual volumes from 2019 to 2029 and volume growth projections from 2024 to 2029. Additionally, it presents a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America-emphasizing sector size and identifying regional growth drivers.

This section delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including actual volumes from 2019 to 2029 and volume growth projections from 2024 to 2029. Additionally, it presents a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America-emphasizing sector size and identifying regional growth drivers. Key Companies: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent patents of the suppliers. It also provides an overview of patent trends, top patent geographies, total number of patents filed with degree of impact and SWOT Analysis.

Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent patents of the suppliers. It also provides an overview of patent trends, top patent geographies, total number of patents filed with degree of impact and SWOT Analysis. Job Analytics : This section presents a comprehensive overview of job listings from prominent firms within the industry. It categorizes these opportunities by country, required experience, occupational trends, and levels of seniority.

: This section presents a comprehensive overview of job listings from prominent firms within the industry. It categorizes these opportunities by country, required experience, occupational trends, and levels of seniority. Global Advertising Analytics: This section delivers an insightful overview of sector-related advertisements, organizing them by media type and geographic location.

Reasons to Buy

Auto OEMs and component suppliers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the regions and competitive landscape that can help companies gain insight into the region-specific nuances.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading component suppliers in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Techforesight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Company Coverage:

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin

HL Mando

Robert Bosch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0rj7z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.