Online Social Casino Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Tencent Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Flutter Entertainment, International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure

The online social casino market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $7.82 billion in 2023 to $8.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the merging of gaming entertainment with digital technology, increased smartphone penetration, greater acceptance of online gambling, expanding digitalization, and improved internet access.



The online social casino market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $12.11 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The growth expected during the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the gaming industry, a rise in the adoption of online and mobile gaming, a growing number of social media users, increased investment in mobile gaming advertising, and a reduction in regulatory restrictions.

Key trends for this period include greater integration of AI and machine learning, technological advancements, the rise of social and community features, the introduction of hybrid monetization models, and the incorporation of gamified elements in non-gaming apps.





The rising adoption of online and mobile gaming is anticipated to drive the growth of the casino gaming market. Online and mobile gaming involves playing video games over the internet on mobile devices, which allows players to access, compete, and interact with others globally across a variety of genres and platforms, often featuring real-time capabilities and social connectivity. This surge in adoption is driven by widespread internet access, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the increasing demand for interactive and accessible entertainment experiences. Casino gaming is integrated into online and mobile gaming by offering virtual versions of traditional casino games such as slots, poker, and roulette, accessible through internet-connected devices, thus providing casino-style entertainment anytime and anywhere. For example, in May 2023, Uswitch Limited, a UK-based provider of online comparison and switching services, reported that the number of online gamers worldwide reached 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to 5.7 billion by 2032. Consequently, the rise in online and mobile gaming is fueling the growth of the casino gaming market.



Leading companies in the online casino game sector are focusing on developing innovative products, such as online social casino platforms, to enhance user engagement, deliver immersive gaming experiences, and utilize social interaction features to boost player retention and market growth. Online social casino platforms are digital environments where users can play casino-style games, such as slots, poker, and roulette, through social networking sites or dedicated applications without real money betting. For instance, in June 2024, Bally's Corporation, a US-based gambling company, collaborated with Ruby Seven Studios Inc., an Indian software company, to launch Bally Play, a free-to-play online social casino game. This platform emphasizes social connectivity with features such as leaderboards, in-game chat, and friend challenges, creating an engaging gaming community. It also includes customizable avatars and virtual currency to enrich the player experience and integrates special events and tournaments for players to compete for rewards and access exclusive promotions.



In April 2024, Softswiss, a Poland-based gambling software development company, acquired Ously Games for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition aims to enhance the capabilities and offerings of both companies in the online social casino sector, leveraging their combined expertise to develop innovative and engaging gaming solutions. Ously Games, based in Germany, specializes in creating social casino games.



Major companies operating in the online social casino market are Tencent Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Flutter Entertainment, International Game Technology, Aristocrat Leisure, Zynga, Playtika Holdings, Scientific Games, 888 Holdings, Everi Holdings, DoubleU Games Co. Ltd., PlayAGS, Playstudios, Big Fish Games, TCS John Huxley, Ruby Seven Studios, KamaGames, Creatiosoft Solutions, AMATIC Industries and Tap Slots.



This Online Social Casino market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



This report focuses on online social casino market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Social Casino Gaming Apps; Social Casino Websites; Virtual Currency Casinos

By Game Type: Slots; Poker; Table Games; Bingo

By Application: Casual Gaming; Social Networking; Digital Entertainment

By End User: Individuals; Corporate

Key Companies Mentioned: Tencent Holdings Ltd; Caesars Entertainment Corporation; Flutter Entertainment plc; International Game Technology; Aristocrat Leisure



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Social Casino Market Characteristics



3. Online Social Casino Market Trends and Strategies



4. Online Social Casino Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Online Social Casino Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Online Social Casino Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Online Social Casino Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Online Social Casino Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Online Social Casino Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Online Social Casino Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Social Casino Gaming Apps

Social Casino Websites

Virtual Currency Casinos

6.2. Global Online Social Casino Market, Segmentation by Game Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Slots

Poker

Table Games

Bingo

6.3. Global Online Social Casino Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Casual Gaming

Social Networking

Digital Entertainment

6.4. Global Online Social Casino Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Individuals

Corporate

7. Online Social Casino Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online Social Casino Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online Social Casino Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Region and Country Specific Online Social Casino Market Breakdown



30. Online Social Casino Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Online Social Casino Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Online Social Casino Market Company Profiles

Tencent Holdings

Caesars Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment

International Game Technology

Aristocrat Leisure

31. Online Social Casino Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Zynga

Playtika Holdings

Scientific Games Corporation

888 Holdings

Everi Holdings

DoubleU Games Co. Ltd.

PlayAGS

Playstudios

Big Fish Games

TCS John Huxley Ltd.

Ruby Seven Studios

KamaGames

Creatiosoft Solutions

AMATIC Industries

Tap Slots

32. Global Online Social Casino Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Online Social Casino Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Online Social Casino Market



35. Online Social Casino Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Online Social Casino Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Online Social Casino Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Online Social Casino Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



