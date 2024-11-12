Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, and the Citi Global Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. GMT in London, UK

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, November 19

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. EST in Coral Gables, Florida

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 3

Citi Global Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 4 in Miami, Florida



A webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

