mophie unveils 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, plus versatile new wireless and magnetic vent mounts—bringing seamless, on-the-go power solutions for Apple users

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today unveiled the third generation of its popular 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. Additionally, the brand introduced the Magnetic Wireless Charging Vent Mount and Magnetic Vent Mount, making it easier than ever for users to stay powerful at home, on the road, or abroad. These new products highlight mophie’s commitment to delivering seamless, high-quality charging and mounting solutions for Apple users.

Get the best, on-the-go charging experience with the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger: It’s Qi2-certified and MagSafe compatible, allowing your devices to snap magnetically into place on the charging surfaces for uninterrupted fast-charging power. Even better, the 3-in-1 Travel Charger takes up to 65% less space than previous models, and delivers up to 15W to iPhone, up to 7.5W to Apple Watch, and up to 5W to AirPods.* The iPhone charging surface even lifts, enabling users to take full advantage of Standby mode in landscape orientation.

Designed for simplicity, the 3-in-1 Travel Charger keeps users powered and organized, whether on a business trip or enjoying a holiday. Take it on international trips with confidence—each unit comes with a 40W international wall adapter, complete with plug configurations for the US, UK, EU, and AU. When it’s time to pack up, the 3-in-1 charger folds neatly into a compact travel pouch, making it an ideal travel companion taking minimal luggage space.

A product feature video may be found HERE.

Introducing the mophie Wireless Charging Vent Mount and Magnetic Vent Mount:

Whether you’re commuting or taking a road trip, mophie’s new vent mounts ensure your phone is secure and within easy reach.

Magnetic Wireless Charging Vent Mount: Stay connected and keep your device fully charged while on the road. The Magnetic Wireless Charging Vent Mount offers up to 15W of fast, wireless charging power with Qi2 technology, keeping your phone ready for anything. The mount features a secure, adjustable hook that fits snugly against the vent and allows for a wide range of viewing angles, ensuring you can easily follow navigation or stay in touch in the car.

Key Features of the Magnetic Wireless Charging Vent Mount:

Up to 15W Fast Magnetic Charging: Qi2 technology provides fast, convenient wireless charging for your phone.

Qi2 technology provides fast, convenient wireless charging for your phone. Secure, Adjustable Vent Attachment: The new and improved hook fastens smoothly to the louvers of the vent and can fully extend or retract with just a few turns of the knob.

The new and improved hook fastens smoothly to the louvers of the vent and can fully extend or retract with just a few turns of the knob. Adjustable Viewing Angles: Adjust your phone to an ideal angle for seeing driving directions and more.

Adjust your phone to an ideal angle for seeing driving directions and more. Strong Magnetic Hold: The powerful magnet and broad surface area ensure a secure hold for your phone.

The powerful magnet and broad surface area ensure a secure hold for your phone. One-hand Functionality: The larger magnetic mount provides more stability, making it easier to use just one hand to operate your phone.

The larger magnetic mount provides more stability, making it easier to use just one hand to operate your phone. Universal Vehicle Compatibility: The vent mount fits most non-circular car vents.

The vent mount fits most non-circular car vents. Includes Everything You Need to Charge: Comes with a 1.5m USB-C cable, a 20W USB-C car charger, and two adhesive cable management clips.

Comes with a 1.5m USB-C cable, a 20W USB-C car charger, and two adhesive cable management clips. Compatible with iPhone 12 or Newer: An iPhone 12 or newer is compatible with Qi2 charging in the Wireless Charging Vent Mount.

Magnetic Vent Mount: For those who need a secure and accessible place to keep their phone while driving, the mophie Magnetic Vent Mount is the perfect solution. It attaches with an adjustable hook that tightens to fit snugly against the vent, ensuring stability even on bumpy roads. Its magnetic surface holds your phone securely and allows for easy adjustments, so you can find the ideal viewing angle for navigation or hands-free calls. The magnetic vent mount keeps your phone securely in your line of sight and is the ideal companion for using Apple CarPlay or viewing map directions.

Key Features of the Magnetic Vent Mount:

Secure, Adjustable Vent Attachment: The new and improved hook fastens smoothly to the louvers of the vent and can fully extend or retract with just a few turns of the knob.

The new and improved hook fastens smoothly to the louvers of the vent and can fully extend or retract with just a few turns of the knob. Strong Magnetic Hold: The powerful magnet and broad surface area ensure a secure hold for your phone.

The powerful magnet and broad surface area ensure a secure hold for your phone. Adjustable Viewing Angles: Tilt and swivel your phone to find the ideal viewing angle while driving.

Tilt and swivel your phone to find the ideal viewing angle while driving. One-hand Functionality: The stable magnetic mount allows for easy one-handed operation of your phone.

The stable magnetic mount allows for easy one-handed operation of your phone. Universal Vehicle Compatibility: The vent mount is designed to fit most non-circular car vents.

Price and Availability:

The Gen3 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe ($150), Wireless Charging Vent Mount ($70), and Magnetic Vent Mount ($30) are available now at Apple.com, Apple retail stores worldwide, and mophie.com. Each product comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty for added peace of mind.

*Actual output will vary depending on the charging surface being used and the number of devices being charged simultaneously from 5W to 15W.

MagSafe, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

