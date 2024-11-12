Polymer Foam Market Forecast Report to 2030, Featuring Case Studies of Kingspan's Hemkor Range and Alphacore and Owens Corning's Foamular Next-Generation Extruded

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Foam Market by Resin Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), Foam Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports, & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polymer foam market is projected to grow from USD 102.61 billion in 2024 to USD 142.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The polymer foam market is growing mainly due to its numerous end-use industries. The building and construction end-use industry is expected to be one of the major drivers for this market, mainly due to the rapid urbanization and the growing demand for more sustainable and energy-efficient building materials. The polymer foams are found to be used in the building and construction end-use industry's flooring, wall cavities, insulation panels, and roofing sectors.







Packaging segment, by end-use industry, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



The packaging segment is projected to secure the second-largest share in the forecast period. The escalating utilization of protective and versatile packaging solutions is expected to make the packaging segment, based on the end-use industry, account for the second largest share of the polymer foam market. Concerning hazards of transit and storage, polymer foams, being the most widely used, are particularly beneficial to the products. They offer optimal cushioning, shockproof assistance, and heat insulation, which can be extensively used for delicate and perishable products such as electronics, glass, and food items. E-commerce and global businesses have lured businesses needing reliable and light packaging since the packaging enhances safety against risks and lowers shipping costs.



By resin type, polystyrene segment accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period



The polystyrene segment by resin type is expected to have the second-largest share of the polymer foam market owing to its affordability, adaptability, and widespread applications across various sectors. There are two significant types of polystyrene: extruded polystyrene and expanded polystyrene. These two significant kinds are extensively used in multiple sectors, including construction, consumer goods, and packaging. Polystyrene foams are used in the packaging industry due to their lightweight nature, which makes them ideal for protecting and shipping fragile items like glass and electronics. Similarly, these foams are insulating materials in the building and construction industry.



Europe region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



Europe is expected to have the second-largest share of the polymer foam market, mainly due to an established automotive industry in the region, particularly in countries like France, Italy, and Germany. The automotive sector extensively utilizes polymer foam due to its beneficial properties, including soundproofing, lightweight nature, and cushioning ability. Moreover, Europe's rapidly growing construction industry utilizes polymer foams as energy-efficient building materials due to their thermal insulating properties. Apart from these two major industries, the demand for polymer foams is also increasing in the packaging industry of Europe due to its protective and lightweight nature, thus driving the market for polymer foams.

ARMACELL (Luxembourg), Sheela Foam Limited (India), Kingspan Insulation, LLC (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), and Zotefoams plc (UK) are some of the major players operating in the polymer foam market. These players have adopted acquisitions, expansions, product launches, and partnerships to increase their market share business revenue.



The report defines, segments, and projects the polymer foam market based on resin type, foam type, end-use industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market's growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles polymer foam manufacturers, comprehensively analyzing their market shares and core competencies, and tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, product launches, and acquisitions.



Analysis of critical drivers (growth of major end-use industries of polymer foams, high demand for polymer foams in the Asia Pacific, global focus on energy sustainability and energy conservation), restraints (volatility in raw material prices), opportunities (growing demand for bio-based polyols, growing demand for CO2-based polyols), and challenges (high pricing pressure to cause fluctuations in crude oil prices, stringent regulations) influencing the growth of the polymer foam market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the polymer foam market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the polymer foam market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the polymer foam market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players such as ARMACELL (Luxembourg), Sheela Foam Limited (India), Kingspan Insulation (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), Zotefoams (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), Dura Foam Industries (India), FXI (US), Aeroflex USA, Duroflex Foam (India)), and others in the polymer foam market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $102.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $142.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





