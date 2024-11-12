Created by the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation, the third MUHC’s Got Talent presented by Heritage MD featured performers vying for votes and fundraising for causes at the MUHC

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUHC health care staff and supporters took to the stage at Beanfield Theatre on November 5th for this year’s MUHC’s Got Talent presented by Heritage MD. Created by the MUHC Foundation and modelled after the hit TV show, this exciting event takes MUHC health care workers out of the clinic and puts them on stage to fundraise for causes at the MUHC close to their hearts. In three years of MUHC’s Got Talent, $1.23 million was raised in support of a variety of causes at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), ranging from women’s health to respiratory care.

“Having co-created our firm with physician leadership of the MUHC, our commitment to community is deeply ingrained in our core values. At Heritage MD, giving is in our DNA, and our multi-year collaboration with the MUHC Foundation is a testament to our being firmly aligned with the medical community and deeply committed to building a healthier, more prosperous future for all.”

—Michael Goodman, Chair of Heritage MD Board of Directors

This year’s performance line-up reflected the impressive versatility of the MUHC’s health care workers and supporters. From Nashville-influenced line-dancing moves to a Buenos Aires-inspired tango, MUHC’s Got Talent 2024 took the audience on a journey around the world—all in support of world-class research and patient care at home.

From Lachine Hospital’s dynamic singing-and-accordion duo, Hélène Gagnon and Myriam Ménard, who captivated the crowd with La Vie en Rose, to the POWER Hub choir—a group of dedicated women, led by Dr. Judy Luu, raising their voices to break down barriers in women’s heart care—the event was truly a night to remember!

“It was our first time performing in MUHC’s Got Talent, and it was definitely a moment we’ll never forget. The energy in the room was electric, and it was so inspiring because we really do put our whole hearts into our work, and we wanted to bring that passion onto the stage—it was reflected back at us from the energetic crowd!”

—Dr. Judy Luu, Women’s Heart Health Expert & Founder of the POWER Hub initiative at the MUHC

This year’s judges were Isabelle Racicot, Nick Farkas, and Laura Casella, each dedicated to advancing health care and supporting local talent in Quebec.

Isabelle Racicot is known for her work as a television and radio host, including the popular podcast Seat at the Table.

“As a proud Montrealer, I was honoured to be sitting in the judge’s seat for this year’s MUHC’s Got Talent. Of course, picking a winner was difficult! But it’s all part of the fun. Seeing the community come together to support the MUHC was inspiring.”

—Isabelle Racicot, Host of Yé 4h quelque part, Rythme FM

Nick Farkas is a driving force in Montreal’s music scene. Responsible for booking over 1,200 shows a year and overseeing iconic festivals like Osheaga and Lasso Montreal, Nick sees MUHC’s Got Talent as a perfect way to support both local talent and local health care.

“When I heard about the chance to be a judge for MUHC’s Got Talent, I couldn’t pass it up. I’ve built my career around uplifting local talent, and the added bonus of supporting lifesaving health care in our community made it an easy decision.”

—Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President of Concerts and Events at Evenko

Laura Casella, a local television and radio show host, joined MUHC’s Got Talent because she was motivated to make a meaningful difference in her community, and to help build a brighter future for her children.

“Being a part of MUHC’s Got Talent was an incredible experience! It was wonderful to see everyone come together for such a great cause, and who knew there was so much musical talent at the MUHC? It was a great way to give back to our dedicated health care workers who go above and beyond.”

—Laura Casella, Host of Global News Morning and The Weekend Breakfast on The Beat 92.5

In total, five performers were recognized for their outstanding talent. The winners are:

- Fan Favourite $10k —The Lung Dancers, Supporting the Montreal Chest Institute (MCI)

- Fundraising Champion $10k — The POWERHub, Supporting Personalized Heart Care

And the three Judges’ Choice winners are:

- First prize —Victoria Hindley, Supporting the SDR Project

- Second prize —POWERHub, Supporting Personalized Heart Care

- Third prize —André Bonnici and Les Recyclés, Supporting Pharmacy Care and Research

The Fan Favourite, which was sponsored by long-time MUHC Foundation donor the Doggone Foundation, and Fundraising Champion each won $10,000 towards their cause at the MUHC.

“The MUHC Foundation is so proud of three years of MUHC’s Got Talent, it truly brings together the entire MUHC community—whether it's our multi-talented health care workers or our patients. Since 2022, we’ve raised over $1 million to support excellence in research and patient care at the MUHC, and it’s all thanks to our dedicated supporters. I am deeply grateful to our performers, my team, and everyone who contributed or attended.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

