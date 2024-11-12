Career Break Compass: A New Book by Laura Nguyen that Addresses Burnout and Offers Guidance on Taking Intentional Time Off

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Nguyen, a certified executive career coach, is announcing the release of her new book, Career Break Compass: Navigating Your Path to a Balanced Life Through Intentional Time Off. The book is published by The Collective Book Studio and is available now on Amazon, Kindle and Audible.

Eighty-four percent (84%) of millennials expect to take a career break, according to an article in Fast Company. However, most people do not have the tools they need or an intentional plan to take a break.

Career Break Compass helps solve that problem by offering a step-by-step approach to planning and executing a successful career break. From defining clear goals to financial considerations and re-entering the workforce, the book covers all aspects of taking intentional time off, including:

Practical Advice: When Laura realized she was burned out in her career, she decided to take a break. Rather than simply taking time off, she created an intentional plan with four parts that are outlined in the book: Play, Pause, Plan, and Pursue.

Expert Insights: In addition to her personal experience, Laura researched science-based methods to recover from burnout and interviewed over 170 professionals and incorporated those insights into her book.

Actionable Tools: Laura created downloadable templates and worksheets to help readers through the process of taking a break from their career.

"For those grappling with burnout and the uncertainties of recovery, this compass emerges as an indispensable guide, offering strategic insights that navigate the journey toward renewal and a purpose-driven future," says Dr. Tamara Beckford, board-certified emergency medicine physician, burnout coach, author, speaker, and CEO of UR Caring Docs.

In addition to the book, Laura developed a suite of resources including an app, an online course, and an online community to help support those experiencing burnout.

Laura Nguyen is an experienced marketing executive and entrepreneur with an extensive background in data-driven marketing, digital marketing and communications for Fortune 500 companies. She is the founder of Solle Solutions, a marketing consultancy. Laura is also a certified executive coach, helping leaders go from burned out to balanced through her coaching program, online course, and community. Learn more at lauranguyen.co.

