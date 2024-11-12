Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Plan of ADS Ratio Change

Tokyo, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, “Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced its plan to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its ordinary shares from one ADS representing one ordinary share to one ADS representing 10 ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). The ADS Ratio Change will become effective on November 15, 2024 (the “Effective Date”).

For the Company’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split and will not impact an ADS holder’s proportional equity interest in the Company. The ADS Ratio Change is intended to further support the liquidity in the Company’s ADSs and enable the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

On the Effective Date, registered holders of the Company’s ADSs held in certificated form will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank (the “Depositary”), for cancellation and received one new ADS in exchange for every 10 existing ADSs surrendered. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System and The Depository Trust Company will have their ADSs automatically exchanged.

The exchange of every 10 then-held (existing) ADSs for one new ADS will occur automatically on the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the Depositary. The Company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TKLF.”

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold, and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes, and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the Depositary.

As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company makes no assurance that the ADS trading price following the change will be proportionally equal to or greater than the ADS trading price prior to the change, or that the change in the ADS Ratio will have any effect on the liquidity of the Company’s ADSs.

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp