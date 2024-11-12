LifeMD to Participate in Three Investor Conferences During November

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Craig-Hallum 15 th Annual Alpha Select Conference, November 19 at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.





Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors. Stephens NASH24 Conference , November 20 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville . Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.





. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors. BTIG Digital Health Forum, November 25. Management will participate in a virtual panel discussion titled “Primary Care is the Solution” at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com